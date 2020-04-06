In this report, the Global Artificial Marble Industry Depth Survey 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Artificial Marble Industry Depth Survey 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Artificial marble, or synthetic marble is crushed marble particles mixed with polyester resins that form a surface that is sealed with a gel coat and is sanitary and virtually impervious to stains and water. It is a low maintenance product—tub and shower walls have a minimum number of seams, diminishing leakage and allergy-causing mold and mildew problems.

Artificial marble can be classified as Cement Artificial Marble, Resin Type Artificial Marble, Composite Artificial Marble and Sintered Artificial Marble in terms of material type and manufacturing process. Currently, Resin Type Artificial Marble dominates the market, and 80% of this type is acrylic resin based artificial marble. Nearly all prevailing artificial marble manufacturers offer acrylic artificial marble, which is widely used in interior decoration with high water-proof reequipments.

Major applications of artificial marble are Vanity Tops, Bath Tubs, Wall Panels, Shower Stalls, etc. Artificial marble has extremely durable and naturally resistant to water, bacteria and stains, which also has realistic flecked or streaked styles can rival natural stone.

The market of artificial marble is highly competitive. Top 10 players occupy 12.67% of global market share in 2016.The top players cover DuPont, Staron(SAMSUNG), LG Hausys, Kuraray and Aristech Acrylics etc., which are playing important roles in global Artificial Marble market.

Production of artificial marble is concentrated in China, North America, Korea and Europe, while the sales market is widely distributed in global areas.

The global Artificial Marble market is valued at 5650 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Artificial Marble volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificial Marble market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont

Staron(SAMSUNG)

LG Hausys

Kuraray

Aristech Acrylics

Durat

MARMIL

Hanex

CXUN

Wanfeng Compound Stone

XiShi Group

PengXiang Industry

ChuanQi

New SunShine Stone

Leigei Stone

GuangTaiXiang

Relang Industrial

Ordan

Bitto

Meyate Group

Blowker

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cement Artificial Marble

Resin Type Artificial Marble

Composite Artificial Marble

Sintered Artificial Marble

Segment by Application

Vanity Tops

Bath Tubs

Wall Panels

Shower Stalls

Other

