Global Artificial Lift Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2025 | Weatherford, Schlumberger

This report presents the worldwide Artificial Lift market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Artificial lift is a method used to lower the producing bottomhole pressure (BHP) on the formation to obtain a higher production rate from the well. This can be done with a positive-displacement downhole pump, such as a beam pump or a progressive cavity pump (PCP), to lower the flowing pressure at the pump intake. It also can be done with a downhole centrifugal pump, which could be a part of an electrical submersible pump (ESP) system. Most oil wells require artificial lift at some point in the life of the field, and many gas wells benefit from artificial lift to take liquids off the formation so gas can flow at a higher rate.

Of the different artificial lift technologies, Rod lift is the largest segment in quantity and ESP is the fastest growing and largest revenue segment. Rod lift is expected to continue its dominating position in the next five years due to a global increase field decline and ESP is projected to grow much slower than the last five years as new oil wells are expected to grow quite moderately.

North America is the largest artificial lift market with the fast growing shale gas production. US and Russia are the largest ESP market and Canada is the largest PCP market.

The artificial lift market scale is likely to decrease and more M&A expected in the next few years. Although sales of Artificial Lift brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Artificial Lift field.

The Artificial Lift market was valued at 9550 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 10200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 0.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Artificial Lift.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Weatherford

Schlumberger

General Electric

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Dover

National Oilwell Varco

Borets

Cameron

Novomet

Artificial Lift Breakdown Data by Type

Rod Lift

ESP

PCP

Hydraulic Pumps

Gas Lift

Plunger Lift

Artificial Lift Breakdown Data by Application

Onshore

Offshore

Artificial Lift Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Artificial Lift capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Artificial Lift manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Lift :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Set). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Artificial Lift market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Artificial Lift Manufacturers

Artificial Lift Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Artificial Lift Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

