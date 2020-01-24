Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Segmented by Market Size and Share, Top Key Players, Regions Forecast to 2018-2023

Artificial Intelligence in Medicine market report covers all the necessary information’s that is currently on demand in the market and make some important proposals for new projects and provides a detailed insight for forecast year.

Artificial Intelligence in Medicine market report gives historical data on the market with respect to regions, leading countries, market share, size, drivers and challenges. And it helps to identify a growth segment for investment and develop strategies that will be beneficial for future development.

The Artificial Intelligence in Medicine market report explains the exchange approaches and important regulations that may influence the market globally. And gives detailed information of different segments like production, consumption, revenue, and growth rate of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine. Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine market report also covers the detailed analysis of key manufacturers, size, share, shipment, gross profit, and trends. Which focuses on the geographical market share and revenue during the forecast period.

Competitive Insight:

Artificial Intelligence in Medicine market report includes the leading companies Atomwise Inc., IBM Watson Health, Zebra Medical Vision, Cyrcadia Health Inc., Aicure Llc, Modernizing Medicine, Sense.Ly Inc., Berg Health, Mendasense Biometrics Ltd., Hindsait, Esko Bionics. . The companies are also trying to control the market by investing in research and development.

Key Developments in the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market:

January 2018: Inspirata, a cancer informatics and digital pathology workflow solutions acquired Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, Inc. with an aim of upgrading the analyzing techniques of the company.

January 2018: Personalized medicine for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis has been provided by NuMedii by new AI-powered drug delivery systems.

May 2017: General Electric has collaborated with Harvard Hospitals to develop AI products to cater to different dire needs in the healthcare industry. The dominant position of Harvard in the market is acting as a leverage for the company to introduce its products.

Regional Perception: Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market report includes information like market share, price, growth rate, consumption, capacity, production, import, export based on the regional analysis. US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.

Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Ability Of AI To Improve Medicine And Healthcare Facilities

– Increased Adoption of AI In The Industry And Emphasis On Cost Saving



Restraints

– Concerns over The Patient Perception And Reception Of The Ai Technologies

