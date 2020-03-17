Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2017-2025

Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Industry valued approximately USD 432.19 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.49% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth of the AI in Agriculture Industry include the growing demand for Agriculture Production owing to the increasing population, rising adoption of Information Management System and new, advanced technologies for improving crop productivity.

The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The major market players in Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Industry are John Deere, IBM, Agribotix, Microsoft, The Climate Corporation, Prospera, Spensa Technologies, Resson, Vision Robotics. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Industry Segmentation:

By Offering:

• Software

• Hardware

• Service

• AI-as-a-service

By Application:

• Drone Analytics

• Precision Farming

• Livestock Monitoring

• Agriculture Robots

• Others

By Technology:

• Predictive Analytics

• Machine Learning

• Computer Vision

By Region:

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

