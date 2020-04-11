Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market size is being driven by the growing adoption of the robots in agriculture. Increasing consumption and rising requirement of better yield of crops are estimated to be one of the major factors that is fueling the demand of robots in agriculture.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture is mainly used for three applications: Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Drone Analytics, Agriculture Robots, Others. And Precision Farming was the most widely used area which took up about 35.6% of the global total in 2018. However, in the future, Agriculture Robots will occupy more share.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. North America market took up about 45.2% the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 24.7%.

USA is now the key developers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, China and India.

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market size was 330 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1550 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 25.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

SAP

Agribotix

The Climate Corporation

Mavrx

aWhere

Precision Hawk

Granular

Prospera Technologies

Spensa Technologies

Resson

Vision Robotics

Harvest Croo Robotics

CropX

John Deere

Gamaya

Cainthus

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

