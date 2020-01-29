Global Artificial Blood Vessel Market 2019-2024: Consumption Growth Rate, Market Drivers and Opportunities

Global Artificial Blood Vessel Market Overview

Artificial blood vessels, also known as vascular prostheses, the main material of artificial blood vessel include: EPTFE, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyurethane and so on. The main function of artificial blood vessels can replace the pumping blood. Now mainly used for replacement of aorta, the role of artificial blood vessels are connected the two ends of blood vessels, the blood circulation to recover.

The current artificial blood vessels are mostly polyester fibers or PTFE fibers woven into the corrugation of the tube has certain porosity. It implanted in the body which can form a layer of fake endometrial. Due to avoiding coagulation and thrombosis, it’s a better solution to the problem of preventing thrombosis. An organism that can be absorbed by the material emerging non-absorbable material and cross-woven, or on the large pore fabric coating absorbable material (e.g. collagen fibers) of the artificial blood vessel, it is easy to fake endometrial growth acceleration effect better.

Artificial Blood Vessel is a substitute of vascular. It was developed successfully and begins clinical application in the 1950s. Artificial blood vessel requirements include stable physical and chemical properties; mesh suitable degree; have a certain strength and flexibility; easy to sew bypass surgery when making good; no bleeding or oozing blood when small blood vessels and can be turned on instantly stop; after Implantation of human tissue reactions were mild; human tissue can rapidly form the inner and outer membrane newborn; difficult thrombosis; and satisfactory long-term patency. Currently EPTFE, Polyethylene Terephthalate and Polyurethane are used in the manufacture of an artificial blood vessel which is widely used in aortic disease, peripheral vascular disease and hemodialysis.

Consider the global manufacture of Artificial Blood Vessel, Europe and the United States is the major producing regions, the main production companies are concentrated in this area, such as Maquet, Terumo, Gore, B. Braun, Bard, Jotec GmbH, LeMaitre Vascular, Perouse Medical and Nicast. The total production of artificial blood vessel 168450 units in US, whose occupies above 55.69% of total production in 2015. 117300 units were produced in Europe, accounting for more than 38.78% in 2015. 1730 units were produced by Chinese native manufacture in 2015.

The main production areas and consumption areas are concentrated in the United States and European. US and Europe consumption is about 37.50% and 33.26%. The market is mature and stable. China’s consumer market share continues to expand. The United States is the world’s largest export country, China is still depends on import.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

EPTFE

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyurethane

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Aortic Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease

Hemodialysis

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Maquet Cardiovascular

Terumo Group

Gore

B. Braun

Bard

Jotec GmbH

LeMaitre Vascular

Perouse Medical

Nicast

ShangHai CHEST

SuoKang

Global Artificial Blood Vessel Market provides the latest information on the present and the future industry trends, allowing the readers to identify the products and services, hence driving the revenue growth and profitability. The research report provides an in-depth study of all the leading factors influencing the market on a global and regional level, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. Additionally, the report quotes worldwide certainties and countenance of along with a downstream and upstream analysis of leading players.

Competitive landscape

The Artificial Blood Vessel Industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of several established players participating in various marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

Artificial Blood Vessel Market segment by Regions/Countries: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

