Global Articulated Hauler Market Analysis by Industry Trend, Size, Top Companies and Growth Forecast to 2025

Articulated hauler, also known as articulated dump truck or ADT, is a heavy-duty equipment used for the transportation of loads in rough terrains. Generally utilized as a dump truck, articulated hauler primarily has two units Ã¢â¬â a tractor and a hauler or dump body.

Construction industry heavily relies on temporary works wherein equipment hire continues to remain at the centerstage. Considering the cost-intensive nature of the equipment, heavy-duty equipment including articulated haulers are primarily rented rather than owned. Further, in a bid to make significant savings, end-use industries of the articulated hauler market show a significant inclination towards rental solutions.

Global Articulated Hauler market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Articulated Hauler.

This industry study presents the global Articulated Hauler market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Articulated Hauler production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Articulated Hauler in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Caterpillar, John Deere, etc.

The following Manufacturers are covered in this report:

Caterpillar

John Deere

Komatsu

CNH Industrial

Hitachi

Volvo

Terex

Liebherr Group

Doosan

Atlas Copco

XCMG Group

Sandvik

Bell Trucks America

Dezzi Equipment

Articulated Hauler Breakdown Data by Type

Less Than 30T

30T-40T

More Than 40T

Articulated Hauler Breakdown Data by Application

Oil & Gas

Mining

Construction

Forest & Agriculture

Others

Articulated Hauler Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Articulated Hauler Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The Study Objectives Are:

To analyze and research the global Articulated Hauler status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Articulated Hauler manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this Study, The Years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial Vehicle Seating are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

