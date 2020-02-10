Global Arthroscopy Market Analysis by Key Players- Smith and Nephew plc.,Arthrex Inc.,ConMed Corporation,DePuy Synthes

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Arthroscopy Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database.

Arthroscopy (also called arthroscopic or keyhole surgery) is a minimally invasive surgical procedure on a joint in which an examination and sometimes treatment of damage is performed using an arthroscope, an endoscope that is inserted into the joint through a small incision. Arthroscopic procedures can be performed during ACL reconstruction.

North America dominated the global scenario in terms of revenue in 2015 owing to the high adoption rate for arthroscopic procedure; increasing prevalence of joint related disorders, such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and sports injuries; and the increasing geriatric population.

China is one of the biggest opportunities for arthroscopy due to high incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, rising aging population and a strong medical device manufacturing sector. China is expected to be an evolving country for key companies due to the presence of target population and high unmet clinical needs. Global share of China is estimated to be over 30.0% in 2024.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Smith and Nephew plc.

Arthrex Inc.

ConMed Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type

Powered Shaver Systems

Visualization Systems

Fluid Management Systems

Ablation Systems

Arthroscopes

Arthroscope Implants

Accessories

Disposables

Segment by Application

Hip

Knee

Shoulder

Foot and Ankle

Hand and Wrist

Elbow

Sports Injuries

Table of Contents

1 Arthroscopy Market Overview

2 Global Arthroscopy Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Arthroscopy Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Arthroscopy Consumption by Regions

5 Global Arthroscopy Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Arthroscopy Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Arthroscopy Business

8 Arthroscopy Manufacturing Cost Analysis

