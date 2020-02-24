Global Arthroscopy Devices Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global Arthroscopy devices Market is accounted to reach USD 14,957.97 million by 2024 from USD 7,886.20 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increase in geriatric and ageing population, increase in joint replacement surgery, increase demand for minimal invasive procedures and rise in sports related injuries. On the other hand, high cost of arthroscopic devices, implants and surgery may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for Global Arthroscopy devices Market are listed below;

Smith & Nephew

Depuy Synthes (subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.),

Stryker,

Conmed Corporation

Zimmer Biomet.

Arthrex, Inc.,

Medtronic,

Wright Medical Group N.V.,

Biotek (Chetan Meditech Pvt. Ltd.),

GPC Medical Ltd,

Vimex SP. Z O. O.,

Richard Wolf Gmbh,

Karl Storz SE & CO.

KG CCL Industries Inc.

The market is further segmented into;

components,

products,

application

services end-user

The global Arthroscopy devices market is segmented on the basis of components, products, application and services. The report provides data for 2015 to 2024, 2016 being the current year while 2017 to 2024 is the forecast period for the report.

Based on product type, the global arthroscopy devices market is segmented into arthroscopes, arthroscopy fluid management systems, arthroscopy visualization systems, arthroscopy implants, arthroscopy shavers, arthroscopy RF ablation systems and arthroscopy RF wands. The arthroscopy devices market is dominated by arthroscopes implants with 36.1% market share in 2016, growing with the CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period. Arthroscopy implants are further segmented into shoulder repair implants, hip repair implants, knee repair implants and others repair implants. Shoulder repair implants are further sub segmented into suture anchors and knotless anchors. Hip repair implants are further sub segmented into suture anchors and knotless anchors. Knee repair implants is further sub segmented into suture anchors, knotless anchors and interference anchors.

On the basis of procedure type, the global arthroscopy devices market is segmented into knee arthroscopy procedure, shoulder arthroscopy procedure, hip arthroscopy procedure and other arthroscopy procedure. In 2017, the knee arthroscopy procedure segment is expected to dominate the market with 52.9% market share

On the basis of end users, the global arthroscopy devices market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, orthopedic clinics and community hospitals. Among these, in 2017 hospital segment dominated the market and the trend is expected to remain the same till 2024.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

North- America,

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Arthroscopy devices Market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

