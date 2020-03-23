Global Aromatic Compounds Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Aromatic Compounds market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aromatic Compounds market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Aromatic Compounds market status and forecast, categorizes the global Aromatic Compounds market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Aromatic compounds, also known as arenes or aromatics, are chemicalcompounds that contain conjugated planar ring systems with delocalizedpi electron clouds instead of discrete alternating single and double bonds. Typical aromatic compounds are benzene and toluene. An aromatic compound is any compound that contains a benzene ring or has certain benzene-like properties (but not necessarily a strong aroma).

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Aromatic Compounds industry, especially in Asia and North America regions. The main market players are Sinopec, ExxonMobile,

Total S.A., China National Petroleum, BP Chemicals, Shell, Reliance Industries, SK, Koch, Formosa Plastics, JX Nippon Oil&Energy, INEOS Group, ConocoPhillios, SABIC, LyondellBasell etc. The sale of Aromatic Compounds is about 133040 K MT in 2015.

Asia Pacific (Ex.china) region is the largest supplier of Aromatic Compounds, with a production market share nearly 34.21% and sales market share nearly 29.49% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in Asia Pacific (Ex.china) region, while Asia Pacific (Ex.china) region also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is North America, with the production market share of 18.78% and the sales market share over 21.10%. Europe is another important market of Aromatic Compounds, enjoying 14.60% production market share and 17.58% sales market share.

Aromatic Compounds is used in Solvent, Additive, and Organic Chemical Raw material areas. Report data showed that 30.67% of the Aromatic Compounds market demand in Solvent, 16.87% in Additive, and 48.33% in Organic Chemical Raw material in 2015.

There are mainly four kinds of Aromatic Compounds, which are Benzene, Toluene, Xylenes, PAH. The production market shares are 34.23%, 18.65%, 33.74% and 6.41% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Aromatic Compounds industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Aromatic Compounds have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The global Aromatic Compounds market is valued at 131600 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 236400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Sinopec

ExxonMobile

Total S.A.

China National Petroleum

BP Chemicals

Shell

Reliance Industries

SK

Koch

Formosa Plastics

JX Nippon Oil&Energy

INEOS Group

ConocoPhillips

SABIC

LyondellBasell

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Benzene

Toluene

Xylenes

PAH

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Solvent

Additive

Organic Chemical

Other

