Global Aromatic Compounds Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global aromatic compounds market is expected to reach USD 168,733.35 Thousand Tons by 2025 from 122,012.03 Thousand Tons in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increased demand of aromatic compounds in gasoline, crude oil or petroleum industry, increased usage of benzene and toluene in pharmaceuticals and growth in detergent industry. On the other hand, imposition of regulations on aromatic compounds and alternatives of aromatic compounds may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for Global aromatic compounds market are listed below;

China Petrochemical Corporation

Shell Chemicals

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Total

CB&I

Honeywell International Inc.

Reliance Industries Limited

INEOS

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Toray Industries, Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

Caltex Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

SABIC

The market is further segmented into;

Source

Type

End Use

Geography

The global aromatic compounds market is segmented on the basis of source, type, end use and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The global aromatic compounds market is segmented based on source into three notable segments; reformate, pyrolysis gasoline and coke oven light oil. The aromatic compounds market is dominated by reformate with 69.7% market share in 2017, growing at the highest CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period.

The global aromatic compounds market is segmented based on type into three notable segments; benzene, xylene and toluene. Benzene is further segmented into its derivative as ethylbenzene, cumene, cyclohexane, chlorobenzene and alkyl benzene. Xylene is further segmented into its derivative as p-xylene, m-xylene and o-xylene. Toluene is further segmented into its derivative as solvents, toluene di isocyanate and others. The aromatic compounds market is dominated by xylene with 50.78% market share in 2017, growing at the highest CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period.

The global aromatic compounds market is segmented based on end use into three notable segments; benzene end use, xylene end use and toluene end use. Benzene end use is sub segmented into detergent and dyes, automobile, packaging, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, medical devices electronic and household goods and others. Xylene end use is sub segmented into packaging, clothing, paint and coatings, tyres, PVC pipes and cables and others. Toluene end use is sub segmented into gasoline, tyres, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, household goods, paint and coatings and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Based on geography, the Global aromatic compounds market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global aromatic compounds market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst?s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12461

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]