Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents market status and forecast, categorizes the global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Aliphatics can be cyclic, but only aromatic compounds contain an especially stable ring of atoms, such as benzene. Aliphatic compounds can be saturated, like hexane, or unsaturated, like hexene and hexyne. Open-chain compounds (whether straight or branched) contain no rings of any type, and are thus aliphatic.
Aromatic and aliphatic solvents are hydrocarbon solvents. Aromatic solvents have a ring structure similar to benzene and they are manufactured by distilling coal tar or petroleum. The processes such as catalytic hydrogenation & alkylation and catalytic reforming & steam cracking are also utilized for the production of aromatic solvents. Benzene, diethyl benzene, phenol, toluene, and xylene are some of the major aromatic solvents.
Aromatic solvents find application in industries such as adhesives, cleaners, oilfield chemicals, paints, pharmaceuticals, printing inks, textiles, and varnish. Aromatic solvents also find application as chemical intermediates, corrosion inhibitors, degreasers, diluents, and extractors.
Aromatic solvents have very high solvency rates and it helps in formation of homogenous solutions. It finds application as an agent for speeding up the drying process of lacquer based paints. Toluene has the major share of demand among the aromatic solvents. Aliphatic solvents possess a straight-chain structure of paraffinic compounds. Heptane, hexane, gasoline, kerosene, lacquer diluents, mineral spirits, and naphtha are some of the major aliphatic solvents. Aliphatic solvents find applications as herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and some others. Aliphatic solvents are comparatively less harmful than aromatic solvents.
