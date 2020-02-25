Global Aromatherapy Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global Aroma therapy Market is accounted to reach USD 8,213.1 million by 2024 from USD 4,352.1 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing sales of essential oils for home usage, growing popularity of aromatherapy and growing trend of essential oils adoption.

The key market players for Global Aroma therapy Market are listed below;

TERRA

MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS

Edens Garden,

Frontier Natural Products Co-op,

Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC,

Plant Therapy Essential Oils,

Starwest Botanicals,

Hopewell Essential Oils,

North American Herb and Spice,

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

End User

Geography

The global aromatherapy market is segmented on the basis of consumables, equipment, mode of delivery, applications, end-user, distribution channel and geography.

On the basis of consumables the global aromatherapy market is segmented into three product type which includes essential oils, carrier oils, and blended oils. The essential oils are further sub segmented into floral, citrus, camphorous, herbaceous, spicy, earthy and woodsy.

Based on equipment, the global aromatherapy market is segmented into nebulizing diffuser, ultrasonic diffuser, evaporative diffuser, heat diffuser.

Based on mode of delivery, the global aromatherapy market is segmented into topical application, direct inhalation, aerial diffusion, and internal .In 2017, topical application market segment is expected to dominate the market.

Based on of application, the global aromatherapy market is segmented into relaxation, insomnia, pain management, scar management, skin and hair care, cold and cough.

Based on end users, the market is classified into homecare, spa & wellness centers, and others. In 2017, the homecare segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Based on geography, the Global Aroma therapy market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

South America

Middle East & Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Aromatherapy market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

