Global Aromatheraphy Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The global aromatherapy market is segmented on the basis of consumables, equipment, mode of delivery, applications, end-user, distribution channel and geography.

On the basis of consumables the global aromatherapy market is segmented into three product type which includes essential oils, carrier oils, and blended oils. The essential oils are further sub segmented into floral, citrus, camphorous, herbaceous, spicy, earthy and woodsy.

On the basis of equipment, the global aromatherapy market is segmented into nebulizing diffuser, ultrasonic diffuser, evaporative diffuser, heat diffuser.

On the basis of mode of delivery, the global aromatherapy market is segmented into topical application, direct inhalation, aerial diffusion, and internal .In 2017, topical application market segment is expected to dominate the market.

On the basis of application, the global aromatherapy market is segmented into relaxation, insomnia, pain management, scar management, skin and hair care, cold and cough.

On the basis of end users, the market is classified into homecare, spa & wellness centers, and others. In 2017, the homecare segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. Objectives Of The Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Overview Of Global Aromatherapy Market

1.4. Currency And Pricing

1.5. Limitation

1.6. Markets Covered

2. Market Segmentation

2.1. Markets Covered

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered For The Study

2.4. Currency And Pricing

2.5. Research Methodology

2.6. Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

2.7. Secondary Source

2.8. Assumptions

3. Market Overview

3.1. Drivers

3.1.1. Growing Trend Of Essential Oils Adoption

3.1.2. Increasing Sales Of Essential Oils For Home Usage

3.1.3. Increasing Disposable Income

3.1.4. Growing Popularity Of Aromatherapy

3.2. Restraints

3.2.1. Stringent Approval For New Essential Oils

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Trade Liberalization

3.3.2. Abuse Of Essential Oils

3.4. Challenges

3.4.1. Side-Effects Related To Aromatherapy

3.4.2. Regulatory And Quality Issues With The Essential Oils Supply Chain

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global Aromatherapy Market, By Consumables

6.1. Overview

6.2. Essential Oils

6.2.1. Floral

6.2.2. Citrus

6.2.3. Herbaceous

6.2.4. Spicy

6.2.5. Woodsy

6.2.6. Earthy

6.2.7. Camphorous

6.3. Carrier Oils

6.4. Blended Oils

7. Global Aromatherapy Market, By Equipment

7.1. Overview

7.2. Nebulizing Diffuser

7.3. Ultrasonic Diffuser

7.4. Evaporative Diffuser

7.5. Heat Diffuser

8. Global Aromatherapy Market, By Mode Of Delivery

8.1. Overview

8.2. Topical Application

8.3. Direct Inhalation

8.4. Aerial Diffusion

8.5. Internal

9. Global Aromatherapy Market, By Application

9.1. Overview

9.2. Relaxation

9.3. Insomnia

9.4. Pain Management

9.5. Scar Management

9.6. Skin And Hair Care

9.7. Cold And Cough

10. Global Aromatherapy Market, By Distribution Channel

10.1. Overview

10.2. Retailers And Wholesalers

10.3. Online

10.4. Others

11. Global Aromatherapy Market, By End User

11.1. Overview

11.2. Global Aromatherapy Market; Home Care

11.3. Global Aromatherapy Market; Spa & Wellness Centers

11.4. Global Aromatherapy Market; Others

12. Global Aromatherapy Market, By Geography

12.1. Overview

12.2. North America

12.2.1. U.S.

12.2.2. Canada

12.2.3. Mexico

12.3. Europe Aromatherapy Market

12.3.1. Germany

12.3.2. France

12.3.3. U.K.

12.3.4. Italy

12.3.5. Spain

12.3.6. Russia

12.3.7. Turkey

12.3.8. Belgium

12.3.9. Netherlands

12.3.10. Switzerland

12.3.11. Rest Of Europe

12.4. Asia-Pacific Aromatherapy Market

12.4.1. Japan

12.4.2. China

12.4.3. South Korea

12.4.4. India

12.4.5. Australia

12.4.6. Singapore

12.4.7. Thailand

12.4.8. Malaysia

12.4.9. Indonesia

12.4.10. Philippines

12.4.11. Rest Of Asia-Pacific

12.5. South America Aromatherapy Market

12.5.1. Brazil

12.5.2. Rest Of South America

12.6. Middle East And Africa Aromatherapy Market

12.6.1. South Africa

12.6.2. Rest Of Mea

13. Global Aromatherapy Market, Company Landscape

13.1. Company Share Analysis; Global

14. Company Profiles

14.1. Doterra

14.1.1. Company Overview

14.1.2. Revenue Analysis

14.1.3. Product Portfolio

14.1.4. Recent Developments

14.2. Young Living Essential Oils

14.2.1. Company Overview

14.2.2. Revenue Analysis

14.2.3. Product Portfolio

14.2.4. Recent Developments

14.3. Mountain Rose Herbs

14.3.1. Company Overview

14.3.2. Revenue Analysis

14.3.3. Product Portfolio

14.3.4. Recent Developments

Continue…

