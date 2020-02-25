Global Aromatheraphy Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

In this region, global aromatherapy market is projected to reach USD 8,213.1 million by 2024 from USD 4,352.1 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.
Based on geography, the global aromatherapy market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,
North America,
South America,
Europe,
Asia-Pacific,
MEA,
Global aromatherapy market competition by top players including –
The global aromatherapy market is dominated by Young Living is going to dominate the aromatherapy market following with doTERRA, MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS along with others such as Edens Garden,
Frontier Natural Products Co-op,
Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC,
Plant Therapy Essential Oils,
Starwest Botanicals,
Hopewell Essential Oils,
North American Herb and Spice.
The global aromatherapy market is segmented on the basis of consumables, equipment, mode of delivery, applications, end-user, distribution channel and geography.
On the basis of consumables the global aromatherapy market is segmented into three product type which includes essential oils, carrier oils, and blended oils. The essential oils are further sub segmented into floral, citrus, camphorous, herbaceous, spicy, earthy and woodsy.
On the basis of equipment, the global aromatherapy market is segmented into nebulizing diffuser, ultrasonic diffuser, evaporative diffuser, heat diffuser.
On the basis of mode of delivery, the global aromatherapy market is segmented into topical application, direct inhalation, aerial diffusion, and internal .In 2017, topical application market segment is expected to dominate the market.
On the basis of application, the global aromatherapy market is segmented into relaxation, insomnia, pain management, scar management, skin and hair care, cold and cough.
On the basis of end users, the market is classified into homecare, spa & wellness centers, and others. In 2017, the homecare segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.
Table Of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1. Objectives Of The Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Overview Of Global Aromatherapy Market
1.4. Currency And Pricing
1.5. Limitation
1.6. Markets Covered
2. Market Segmentation
2.1. Markets Covered
2.2. Geographic Scope
2.3. Years Considered For The Study
2.4. Currency And Pricing
2.5. Research Methodology
2.6. Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders
2.7. Secondary Source
2.8. Assumptions
3. Market Overview
3.1. Drivers
3.1.1. Growing Trend Of Essential Oils Adoption
3.1.2. Increasing Sales Of Essential Oils For Home Usage
3.1.3. Increasing Disposable Income
3.1.4. Growing Popularity Of Aromatherapy
3.2. Restraints
3.2.1. Stringent Approval For New Essential Oils
3.3. Opportunities
3.3.1. Trade Liberalization
3.3.2. Abuse Of Essential Oils
3.4. Challenges
3.4.1. Side-Effects Related To Aromatherapy
3.4.2. Regulatory And Quality Issues With The Essential Oils Supply Chain
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Global Aromatherapy Market, By Consumables
6.1. Overview
6.2. Essential Oils
6.2.1. Floral
6.2.2. Citrus
6.2.3. Herbaceous
6.2.4. Spicy
6.2.5. Woodsy
6.2.6. Earthy
6.2.7. Camphorous
6.3. Carrier Oils
6.4. Blended Oils
7. Global Aromatherapy Market, By Equipment
7.1. Overview
7.2. Nebulizing Diffuser
7.3. Ultrasonic Diffuser
7.4. Evaporative Diffuser
7.5. Heat Diffuser
8. Global Aromatherapy Market, By Mode Of Delivery
8.1. Overview
8.2. Topical Application
8.3. Direct Inhalation
8.4. Aerial Diffusion
8.5. Internal
9. Global Aromatherapy Market, By Application
9.1. Overview
9.2. Relaxation
9.3. Insomnia
9.4. Pain Management
9.5. Scar Management
9.6. Skin And Hair Care
9.7. Cold And Cough
10. Global Aromatherapy Market, By Distribution Channel
10.1. Overview
10.2. Retailers And Wholesalers
10.3. Online
10.4. Others
11. Global Aromatherapy Market, By End User
11.1. Overview
11.2. Global Aromatherapy Market; Home Care
11.3. Global Aromatherapy Market; Spa & Wellness Centers
11.4. Global Aromatherapy Market; Others
12. Global Aromatherapy Market, By Geography
12.1. Overview
12.2. North America
12.2.1. U.S.
12.2.2. Canada
12.2.3. Mexico
12.3. Europe Aromatherapy Market
12.3.1. Germany
12.3.2. France
12.3.3. U.K.
12.3.4. Italy
12.3.5. Spain
12.3.6. Russia
12.3.7. Turkey
12.3.8. Belgium
12.3.9. Netherlands
12.3.10. Switzerland
12.3.11. Rest Of Europe
12.4. Asia-Pacific Aromatherapy Market
12.4.1. Japan
12.4.2. China
12.4.3. South Korea
12.4.4. India
12.4.5. Australia
12.4.6. Singapore
12.4.7. Thailand
12.4.8. Malaysia
12.4.9. Indonesia
12.4.10. Philippines
12.4.11. Rest Of Asia-Pacific
12.5. South America Aromatherapy Market
12.5.1. Brazil
12.5.2. Rest Of South America
12.6. Middle East And Africa Aromatherapy Market
12.6.1. South Africa
12.6.2. Rest Of Mea
13. Global Aromatherapy Market, Company Landscape
13.1. Company Share Analysis; Global
14. Company Profiles
14.1. Doterra
14.1.1. Company Overview
14.1.2. Revenue Analysis
14.1.3. Product Portfolio
14.1.4. Recent Developments
14.2. Young Living Essential Oils
14.2.1. Company Overview
14.2.2. Revenue Analysis
14.2.3. Product Portfolio
14.2.4. Recent Developments
14.3. Mountain Rose Herbs
14.3.1. Company Overview
14.3.2. Revenue Analysis
14.3.3. Product Portfolio
14.3.4. Recent Developments
Continue…
