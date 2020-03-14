Global Armoured Personnel Carrier 2019 Global Industry Report Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Forecast to 2023

Armoured Personnel Carrier Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Armoured Personnel Carrier Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Type (Wheeled and Tracked), by Configuration (Amphibious and Non-Amphibious), by End-User (Military and Law Enforcement & Others), and by Region — Global Forecast till 2023



The key players in the global armoured personnel carrier market are BAE Systems plc (UK), Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Rheinmetall AG (incl. ARTEC GmbH (Germany)), Katmerciler A.S. (Turkey), Patria Oyj (Finland), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi A.Ş (Turkey), Military Industrial Company (Russia), KMDB A.A. Morozova (part of Ukroboronprom (Ukraine)), ST Kinetics Ltd. (Singapore), Terradyne Armored Vehicles Inc. (Canada), FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.Ş. (Turkey), DRB-HICOM Defence Technologies Sdn. Bhd. (DefTech (Malaysia)), Paramount Group (South Africa), Iveco – Oto Melara Consortium (Italy) and Hanwha Defense Systems (South Korea).

Get a FREE Sample Report with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7404

Market Scenario

Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) also termed as armoured combat vehicle, armoured car or infantry mobility vehicle is an armored vehicle designed to carry troops and equipment into the battlefield. APCs weighs less than the infantry fighting vehicles and main battle tanks, and hence are more mobile. Unlike the infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), APCs do not to take part in direct-fire battle and are primarily designed for transport. However, they are lightly armed for self-defence and are armored for protection against shrapnel, small arms and artillery fire. Furthermore, certain types of APCs are used by non-military organizations as well.

Factors such as focus on preventing riots in urban areas and rising incidences of asymmetric warfare are positively impacting the armoured personnel carrier market growth. In addition, the rise in defense expenditure, especially in emerging economies and subsequent investments in procuring armored vehicles to strengthen combat and tactical capabilities further boosts the market growth. However, factors such as delays in procurement processes hinders the market growth to a certain extent while enhancing protection, configuration, mobility and weaponry without significant increase in weight and cost of the APCs is a key challenge faced by the market players. Meanwhile, rising terrorist attacks and focus on counter operations, and aging combat vehicle upgradation programs being initiated by many countries throughout the world, create promising growth opportunities for the armoured personnel carrier market. Companies are also keen on developing an integrated solution covering multiple systems for maximum tactical and strategic mobility.

The global armoured personnel carrier market is estimated to register a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Based on type, the tracked armoured personnel carrier segment accounted for the largest market share as it offers better mine resistance and higher mobility in rough terrains which is common in most battlefields. Based on configuration, the amphibious armoured personnel carrier segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR as these are ideal for ship to shore maneuvers. Based on end-user the military segment accounted for the largest market share as various countries are deploying these vehicles mainly for combat activities and national defense.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share during the review period. North America region in this report includes the US and Canada. Focus by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) on procuring armored vehicles, in the recent years, have resulted in the market witnessing a significant surge in demand, in this region. Moreover, the current military operations and exercises in the Middle East countries will also result in the US focusing on developing such vehicles, which will further deepen the scope of the market in the region.

Intended Audience

Armored Vehicle Manufactures

Component Providers

Defense Organizations

Defense Electronics Suppliers

Research Institutes

Regulatory Bodies

Research Methodology

The market numbers and forecast derived were the outcome of our disciplined research methodology which includes secondary research, primary interviews, followed by data triangulation and validation from our in-house data repository and statistical modeling tools.

Secondary Research

In this process, the data collection was done through various secondary sources, which included annual reports, SEC filings, journals, government association, Aerospace & Defense magazines, white papers, corporate presentations, company websites, some paid databases and many others.

Primary Research

In this process, both demand side and supply side parties were involved to extract genuine facts and insights about market forecast, production, trend, and projected market growth. Industry stakeholders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives across the value chain have been approached to obtain key information.

Report Key Insights

Market Sizing, Forecast and Analysis: Detailed coverage on market segment and its sub segments

Regional / Country Trend and Forecast: Detailed analysis on North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, along with key countries in each of the regions

Market dynamics intelligence: Market drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, Porter’s five forces, supply chain & value chain analysis

Technology Trend, Regulatory Landscape, and Patent Analysis Outlook

Competitive Intelligence: Market share analysis, financial analysis, product benchmarking, strategic developments including JVs, Product Launch, and M&A

Regional attractiveness and related growth opportunities

Early Diners Are Offered Free Customization- Up to 20%

Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/7404

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Key Takeaways

2.5. Key Buying Criteria

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

3.6. List of Assumptions

3.7. Limitations

4. Market Landscape

4.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4. Segment Rivalry

4.1.5. Bargaining Power of Supplies

4.2. Value Chain/supply Chain Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Drivers

5.3. Market Restraints

5.4. Market Opportunities

6. Industry Dynamics

6.1. Technology Trend

6.2. Regulatory Landscape

6.3. Patent Analysis Outlook

Continued…….

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Armoured Personnel Carrier (Apc) Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Armoured Personnel Carrier (Apc) Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Armoured Personnel Carrier (Apc) Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 4 Asia-pacific: Armoured Personnel Carrier (Apc) Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 5 Rest of the World: Armoured Personnel Carrier (Apc) Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Table 6 Global Armoured Personnel Carrier (Apc), Configuration Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Table 7 North America: Armoured Personnel Carrier (Apc), Configuration Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 8 Europe: Armoured Personnel Carrier (Apc), Configuration Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 9 Asia-pacific: Armoured Personnel Carrier (Apc), Configuration Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Continued……..

Ask for your specific company profile and country level customization on reports.

Get More Information on Armoured Personnel Carrier Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/armoured-personnel-carrier-market

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.