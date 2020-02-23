Global Architectural Glass Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4249026#ixzz5lB0gpSsE

The Major regions to produce Architectural Glass are China, Europe, North America and Japan, which accounted for more than 80 % of production in total. The major consumption region is China, Europe, US.
Architectural Glass industry concentration is relatively low. The largest producer is AGC, accounting for 8.69 percent revenue market share in 2016，followed by Guardian glass and Saint-Gobain. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.
Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese Architectural Glass has been made a lot of progress, but it also has a long way to be advanced in the world, especially in healthy and environment products. Otherwise, most of Chinese companies are rather small, compared to other countries’ companies.
The worldwide market for Architectural Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 84800 million US$ in 2024, from 57300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Architectural Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
AGC
Saint-Gobain S.A
Guardian glass
NSG
Shahe Glass
CSG
Taiwan Glass
KIBING
Xinyi
Sisecam
PPG Industries
Central Glass
Jinjing
Schott AG
Yaohua
China Glass
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Low-e
Special
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Residential Buildings
Commercial Buildings
Industrial Buildings
http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4249026
