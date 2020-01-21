GLOBAL ARCADE GAMING MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST 2025

Arcade gaming or coin-op is a coin-operated entertainment machine typically installed in public businesses such as restaurants, bars and amusement arcades. Most arcade games are video games, pinball machines, electro-mechanical games, redemption games or merchandisers.
The global arcade gaming market is rapidly advancing with changing consumer patterns. Latest innovations include physical simulation of video games or physical movement being recorded and projected in the game. Hence, the global arcade gaming market growth is not going to be stagnant.
In 2018, the global Arcade Gaming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Arcade Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Arcade Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- CXC Simulations
- Eleetus
- NAMCO
- SEGA
- D-BOX Technologies
- Vesaro
- Taito
- BRUNSWICK GROUP
- Gold Standard Games
- Rene Pierre
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Racing
- Shooting
- Sports
- Action
Market segment by Application, split into
- Restaurants
- Bars
- Amusement Arcades
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Arcade Gaming are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
