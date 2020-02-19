GLOBAL ARCADE GAMING MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Arcade Gaming Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Arcade Gaming Market:

Executive Summary

Arcade gaming or coin-op is a coin-operated entertainment machine typically installed in public businesses such as restaurants, bars and amusement arcades. Most arcade games are video games, pinball machines, electro-mechanical games, redemption games or merchandisers.

The global arcade gaming market is rapidly advancing with changing consumer patterns. Latest innovations include physical simulation of video games or physical movement being recorded and projected in the game. Hence, the global arcade gaming market growth is not going to be stagnant.

In 2018, the global Arcade Gaming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Arcade Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Arcade Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CXC Simulations

Eleetus

NAMCO

SEGA

D-BOX Technologies

Vesaro

Taito

BRUNSWICK GROUP

Gold Standard Games

Rene Pierre

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Racing

Shooting

Sports

Action

Market segment by Application, split into

Restaurants

Bars

Amusement Arcades

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Arcade Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Arcade Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Arcade Gaming are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Arcade Gaming Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Racing

1.4.3 Shooting

1.4.4 Sports

1.4.5 Action

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Arcade Gaming Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Restaurants

1.5.3 Bars

1.5.4 Amusement Arcades

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Arcade Gaming Market Size

2.2 Arcade Gaming Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Arcade Gaming Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Arcade Gaming Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Arcade Gaming Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Arcade Gaming Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Arcade Gaming Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Arcade Gaming Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Arcade Gaming Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Arcade Gaming Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Arcade Gaming Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Arcade Gaming Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Arcade Gaming Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 CXC Simulations

12.1.1 CXC Simulations Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Arcade Gaming Introduction

12.1.4 CXC Simulations Revenue in Arcade Gaming Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 CXC Simulations Recent Development

12.2 Eleetus

12.2.1 Eleetus Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Arcade Gaming Introduction

12.2.4 Eleetus Revenue in Arcade Gaming Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Eleetus Recent Development

12.3 NAMCO

12.3.1 NAMCO Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Arcade Gaming Introduction

12.3.4 NAMCO Revenue in Arcade Gaming Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 NAMCO Recent Development

12.4 SEGA

12.4.1 SEGA Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Arcade Gaming Introduction

12.4.4 SEGA Revenue in Arcade Gaming Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 SEGA Recent Development

12.5 D-BOX Technologies

12.5.1 D-BOX Technologies Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Arcade Gaming Introduction

12.5.4 D-BOX Technologies Revenue in Arcade Gaming Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 D-BOX Technologies Recent Development

12.6 Vesaro

12.6.1 Vesaro Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Arcade Gaming Introduction

12.6.4 Vesaro Revenue in Arcade Gaming Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Vesaro Recent Development

12.7 Taito

12.7.1 Taito Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Arcade Gaming Introduction

12.7.4 Taito Revenue in Arcade Gaming Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Taito Recent Development

12.8 BRUNSWICK GROUP

12.8.1 BRUNSWICK GROUP Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Arcade Gaming Introduction

12.8.4 BRUNSWICK GROUP Revenue in Arcade Gaming Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 BRUNSWICK GROUP Recent Development

12.9 Gold Standard Games

12.9.1 Gold Standard Games Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Arcade Gaming Introduction

12.9.4 Gold Standard Games Revenue in Arcade Gaming Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Gold Standard Games Recent Development

12.10 Rene Pierre

12.10.1 Rene Pierre Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Arcade Gaming Introduction

12.10.4 Rene Pierre Revenue in Arcade Gaming Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Rene Pierre Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continuous…

