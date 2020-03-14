Global Arc Flash Protection Market |By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Global Region Market Size, Share

The Global Arc Flash Protection Market was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.90 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.41% from 2017 to 2025.

An Arc Flash is the light and heat produced as part of an arc fault, a type of electrical explosion or discharge that results from a low-impedance connection through air to ground or another voltage phase in an electrical system. Benefits of arc flash protection include – ensures your electrical system is safe, provides a baseline for ongoing maintenance, and ensures a safe work environment.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Upgradation of arc flash protection devices

1.2 Hvdc transmission in renewable power generation

1.3 Regulation from Nfpa and Osha to promote arc flash safety

1.4 Rising investment in electrical networks

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High competition due to easy reproducibility of technology

2.2 High cost of installation

2.3 Poor regulations

Download and Get Sample PDF File of this Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059864

Market Segmentation:

The Global Arc Flash Protection Market is segmented on the end user, equipment, and region.

1. End User:

1.1 Oil & Gas

1.2 Utilities

1.3 Transportation and Infrastructure

1.4 Manufacturing and Processing

1.5 Others

2. By Equipment:

2.1 Arc Flash Control System

2.2 Personal Protective Equipment

2.3 Arc Flash Detection System

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Eaton Corporation, PLC

2. Schneider Electric Se

3. Larsen & Toubro Limited

4. Arcteq Relays, Ltd.

5. NR Electric Co., Ltd.

6. Mors Smitt Technologies, Inc.

7. ABB, Ltd.

8. General Electric Company

9. Siemens AG

10. Littelfuse, Inc.

11. G&W Electric Company

12. Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Research study on the Global Arc Flash Protection Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609