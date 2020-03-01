Global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Market Insights, Experiments, Research, Analysis, Evolutions, Fermentation and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Aramid Fiber is man-made high-performance fiber, with molecules that are characterized by relatively rigid polymer chains. These molecules are linked by strong hydrogen bonds that transfer mechanical stress very efficiently, making it possible to use chains of relatively low molecular weight. Aramid fibers are a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers. They are used in aerospace and military applications, for ballistic-rated body armor fabric and ballistic composites, in bicycle tires, and as an asbestos substitute. The name is a portmanteau of “aromatic polyamide”. They are fibers in which the chain molecules are highly oriented along the fiber axis, so the strength of the chemical bond can be exploited.

As international economic situation is complicated, China’s economy is developing rapidly. Global Aramid market demand will maintain steady growth. The global capacity distribution is mainly focused on the area of USA with the share of 34.64% (2016), Europe with 35.42%, and China with11.04%.

The Aramid industry has great development prospects and will remain a steady growth rate in the following few years, but in a decreasing speed. For the past five years 2012-2016, the global compound growth rate is 4.19%. We are still optimistic about the Aramid market. Aramid market is in a developing stage, no matter in developed countries or in developing countries.

The Aramid industry consumption distribution is mainly focused on USA with 32.11% (2016), Europe with 32.93% and China with 16.69%.

Global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) market size will increase to 4790 Million US$ by 2025, from 4200 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aramid (Aramid Fiber).

This report researches the worldwide Aramid (Aramid Fiber) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Dupont

Teijin

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Kolon

Hyosung

Huvis

TAYHO

Bluestar

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Guangdong Charming

Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical

Zhaoda Specially Fiber

SRO

Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Breakdown Data by Type

Para-aramid Fibers

Meta-aramid Fibers

Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Breakdown Data by Application

Body Armor & Helmet

Aerospace Materials

Sports Materials

Tire

High Strength Rope

Others

Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Para-aramid Fibers

1.4.3 Meta-aramid Fibers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Body Armor & Helmet

1.5.3 Aerospace Materials

1.5.4 Sports Materials

1.5.5 Tire

1.5.6 High Strength Rope

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Production

2.1.1 Global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

