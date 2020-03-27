Global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Depth Analysis Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Aramid Fiber is man-made high-performance fiber, with molecules that are characterized by relatively rigid polymer chains. These molecules are linked by strong hydrogen bonds that transfer mechanical stress very efficiently, making it possible to use chains of relatively low molecular weight. Aramid fibers are a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers. They are used in aerospace and military applications, for ballistic-rated body armor fabric and ballistic composites, in bicycle tires, and as an asbestos substitute. The name is a portmanteau of “aromatic polyamide”. They are fibers in which the chain molecules are highly oriented along the fiber axis, so the strength of the chemical bond can be exploited.
As international economic situation is complicated, China’s economy is developing rapidly. Global Aramid market demand will maintain steady growth. The global capacity distribution is mainly focused on the area of USA with the share of 34.64% (2016), Europe with 35.42%, and China with11.04%.
The Aramid industry has great development prospects and will remain a steady growth rate in the following few years, but in a decreasing speed. For the past five years 2012-2016, the global compound growth rate is 4.19%. We are still optimistic about the Aramid market. Aramid market is in a developing stage, no matter in developed countries or in developing countries.
The Aramid industry consumption distribution is mainly focused on USA with 32.11% (2016), Europe with 32.93% and China with 16.69%.
The global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) market is valued at 4200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4790 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Aramid (Aramid Fiber) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aramid (Aramid Fiber) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Dupont
Teijin
JSC Kamenskvolokno
Kolon
Hyosung
Huvis
TAYHO
Bluestar
Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre
Guangdong Charming
Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical
Zhaoda Specially Fiber
SRO
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Para-aramid Fibers
Meta-aramid Fibers
Segment by Application
Body Armor & Helmet
Aerospace Materials
Sports Materials
Tire
High Strength Rope
Others
