GLOBAL AR GAMING MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

Mobile device manufacturers recently started integrating AR technology into their devices to offer an enhanced user experience and boost their value proportion. Combine this with the integration of powerful processors and 3D cameras, today’s smartphones are becoming an ideal platform for AR gaming.
In terms of geography, EMEA led the global AR gaming market during 2016. However, as per the Technavio’s market research report, the Americas is predicted to lead the global AR gaming market during the forecast period. Factors like the rise in number of software applications for mobile devices and presence of leading vendors and AR game developers in Europe drive the market’s growth in EMEA. Furthermore, the increased adoption of the AR gaming market in the Americas propels the market’s growth in the future.
In 2018, the global AR Gaming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global AR Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AR Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Catchoom
- Infinity Augmented Reality
- Qualcomm Technologies
- Augmented Pixels
- Aurasma
- Blippar
- Total Immersion
- VividWorks
- Wikitude
- Zappar
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Mobile Devices
- HMDs
- Smart Glasses
Market segment by Application, split into
- Innovators
- Early Adopters
- Early Majority
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
