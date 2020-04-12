In this report, the Global Aqueous Polyurethane Resin Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aqueous Polyurethane Resin Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aqueous polyurethane resin is aqueous based systems consisting of PU particles and an environmentally friendly raw material of coat and adhesive. It is also a substitute for solvent-based products with free or little volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

The aqueous polyurethane resin industry is relatively concentrated: the production share of top 8 aqueous polyurethane resin manufacturers is 53.27% (CR8＞40%) in 2015. Major manufacturers of aqueous polyurethane resin are mainly in US, EU, Japan and China.

The global Aqueous Polyurethane Resin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aqueous Polyurethane Resin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aqueous Polyurethane Resin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer

BASF

Chemtura Corporation

DOW

DSM

DIC

Hauthaway Corporation

Alberdingk Boley

Stahl

Mitsui Chemicals

UBE

Lubrizol

China Grand Chemical

Huafeng

Huada

Siwo

New Mat

Huanyu

SCISKY

Audmay

Taixing Textile

Anda

Wanhua

Huaian Ever Rich Chemical

Decheng

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion

Aqueous Polyurethane Emulsion

Segment by Application

Wood Coating

Leather Finishing

Adhesive

Automotive Finishing

Others

