Global Aquaponics Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Aquaponics refers to any system that combines conventional aquaculture (raising aquatic animals such as snails, fish, crayfish or prawns in tanks) with hydroponics (cultivating plants in water) in a symbiotic environment. In normal aquaculture, excretions from the animals being raised can accumulate in the water, increasing toxicity. In an aquaponics system, water from an aquaculture system is fed to a hydroponic system where the by-products are broken down by Nitrifying bacteria into nitrates and nitrites, which are utilized by the plants as nutrients, and the water is then recirculate back to the aquaculture system.

Aquaponics Market has been considered as a sustainable form to develop agriculture for a very long time in history, dating back to the Aztecs. While Aquaculture and Hydroponics are two different concepts, Aquaponics is a combined method of Food Sales in which both the former concepts are used to create a symbiotic ecosystem. This system was harnessed with an aim to grow plants and fish with help of nitrification using bacteria to provide the necessary nutrients. It works in a way where plants in hydroponic growth beds feed on the nutrient rich waste water from fish. Filtering beds remove fish affluent, algae, leftover fish feed and help recycle fresh water in to the fish tanks. Plants convert the carbon dioxide into oxygen, hence acting as natural water aeration systems. This form is currently making a huge comeback with many farmers, households and communities trying to implement it in their backyards or in their farms.

Modern aquaponics is technologically advanced and is an efficient and effective way of producing natural food. Fishes are reared in large tanks, and the plants are nurtured hydroponically. They are implanted in beds with a little gravel or clay, and their roots hang down into the water. The water is cycled through the system so that it collects the residual waste from the fish; then it is pumped to the plant beds, where it is cleaned naturally by the plants and can then be returned to the fish tanks.

Investments in commercial large scale aquaponics projects are increasing widely due to a booming organic food market and growing urban farming. Aquaponics market is relatively fragmented with the presence of few players at country level and lack of regional and global companies.

In regional segments, North America and Europe possess significant potential whereas Asia-Pacific and other developing markets possess growth opportunities for Aquaponics over the forecast period. The technological advancement, growing investment by key stakeholders, and increasing demand for organic products in Europe and North American Region are promoting the growth of Aquaponics Market.

Aquaponics market can be segmented by type MFG, NFT, DWC, etc. and the revenue proportion of DWC in 2016 is about 47%. MFC is the simplest form of aquaponics, NFT is not common in aquaponics industry and the price of DWC is the highest. The growth of aquaponics market is mainly due to technological advancement. The key driver of aquaponics market is that it helps in enhancing the ultimate productivity with minimum inputs than traditional agriculture and aquaculture practices. Aquaponics is an advantageous technology as it helps in improving ultimate productivity in cost effective manner.

The main players include Nelson and Pade, Backyard Aquaponics, Aquaponics USA, PentairAES, Gothic Arch Greenhouses, Stuppy, Aquaponic Source, Urban Farmers AG, PFAS, EcoGro, Aquaponic Lynx, Aquaponics Place, Endless Food Systems, Aonefarm, ECF Farm Systems, Japan Aquaponics, Evo Farm, Water Farmers and etc. The industry is not so mature recently.

The global Aquaponics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3737020-global-aquaponics-market-research-report-2019

This report focuses on Aquaponics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aquaponics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nelson and Pade

Aquaponic Source

Backyard Aquaponics

Aquaponics USA

PentairAES

Gothic Arch Greenhouses

Stuppy

ECF Farm Systems

Urban Farmers

PFAS

EcoGro

Aquaponic Lynx

Aquaponics Place

Endless Food Systems

Aonefarm

Japan Aquaponics

Evo Farm

Water Farmers

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Media Filled Growbeds (MFG)

Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)

Deep Water Culture (DWC)

Others

Segment by Application

Academic

Commercial

Family

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Aquaponics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aquaponics

1.2 Aquaponics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aquaponics Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Media Filled Growbeds (MFG)

1.2.3 Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)

1.2.4 Deep Water Culture (DWC)

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Aquaponics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Aquaponics Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Academic

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Family

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Aquaponics Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Aquaponics Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Aquaponics Market Size

1.4.1 Global Aquaponics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Aquaponics Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Aquaponics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aquaponics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Aquaponics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Aquaponics Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Aquaponics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Aquaponics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aquaponics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Aquaponics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Aquaponics Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Aquaponics Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Aquaponics Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Aquaponics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Aquaponics Production

3.4.1 North America Aquaponics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Aquaponics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Aquaponics Production

3.5.1 Europe Aquaponics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Aquaponics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Aquaponics Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Aquaponics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Aquaponics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Aquaponics Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Aquaponics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Aquaponics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Aquaponics Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Aquaponics Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Aquaponics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Aquaponics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Aquaponics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Aquaponics Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Aquaponics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Aquaponics Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Aquaponics Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Aquaponics Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Aquaponics Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Aquaponics Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Aquaponics Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Aquaponics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3737020-global-aquaponics-market-research-report-2019

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com