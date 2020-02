Global Aptamers Market is going to reach $8.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 28.2%. Key Players are AM Biotechnologies, Aptagen, Aptamer Sciences, BasePair Biotechnologies and Aptus Biotech

Description

Earlier it was believed that the function of DNA was carrying genetic material and the function of RNA was to transfer it from gene to protein. However, other functions of Nucleic acids were later discovered. Aptamers are DNA or RNA based oligonucleotides. The term Aptamers come from the Latin word, aptus meaning to fit and meros meaning part. They are single-stranded molecules. They take a wide range of shapes and can easily bind with high selectivity and specificity.Some, of the common targets, are protein, peptides and carbohydrates.

Request For Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064869

End User/Technology:

The most common forms of Aptamers areDNA, RNA and peptide aptamers.Aptamers discriminate between their targets with high precision and once selected, they bind to it with a strong bond. DNA and RNA aptamers are chosen from a wide range of nucleic acids and then optimized. This process is called SELEX.Once the target is found, the bonding happens by complementary RNA base-pairing.Secondary, structures like short helical arms and single-stranded loops are formed which combine the target to form tertiary structures and this bonding happens by van der Waals Forces hydrogen bonding and electrostatic interaction. DNA aptamers do not require reverse transcription, are stable and hence widely available compared to RNA aptamers.

Market Dynamics:

Aptamers have a higher success rate of binding to large molecules as compared to antibodies, thanks to high investments in researchand development and latest technology. This has brought down costs and has led to the usage of aptamers in making new drugs and treatment of diseases. RNA aptamers have good diagnostic abilities and use in therapy. But, the aptamers are primarily sourced from animals. Stringent, regulations imposed by governments to reduce the use of animals for testing may prove to be a hindrance.Aptamers market is going to reach $8.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 28.2%. Diseases like AIDS and Alzheimer’s are driving the aptamers market

Buy Now @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10064869

Market segmentation

Based on type:

Peptide

Nucleic Acid-based

Based on geography

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of The World

Based on industry

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Research and Development

Others

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Aptamers market is going to reach $8.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 28.2%.Globally, North America dominates the aptamers market because of favourable government policies and large investment in latest technology and R&D.In Europe, the aptamer technology is being used in small-scale industries and thus it had a market share of 35% globally which was second-largest after USGrowth, of aptamers in Asia-pacific is mainly due to diagnosis, therapy and manufacturing new drugs.The market was worth 24 million in 2016 and is predicted to become 66 million by 2021.

Key Players

AM Biotechnologies

Aptagen

Aptamer Sciences

BasePair Biotechnologies

Aptus Biotech

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Read [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-aptamers-market/10064869

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: David

Email : [email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609