Global Apheresis Equipment Market [By Procedure Type (Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis, Lymphopheresis, Erythrocytapheresis); By Application (Blood Donation, Therapeutic Purpose); By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Blood Donation Centers); and by Regions]: Market size and Forecast, 2017 – 2026

The Global Apheresis Equipment Market is anticipated to reach over USD 5,351.17 Million by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research

An apheresis apparatus is a device which collects blood that is detached from a donor’s or patient’s body and splits up it into its several constituents such as red blood cells, platelets, plasma, and white blood cells. Depending on the purpose for apheresis, one of these constituents is collected and isolated by the equipment, while the others components are reverted to the body.

Polaris Market Research's report on Apheresis Equipment Market spans more than 90 pages and includes more than 70 tables and figures.

Rising occurrence of blood-related ailments leading to the increase in demand for plasma and platelets is expected to serve the market as a high influence rendering driver. Moreover, the apheresis equipment market is driven by advancement in technology intended at delivering comparatively more rapid and effective results. Healthcare experts and researchers are now in the need for instruments that require minimum human involvement and institution of fully automatic apheresis equipment with improved displays is anticipated to augment the usage rates further bolstering the market growth.

The global Apheresis Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of procedure type, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of procedure type, the global Apheresis Equipment Market is segmented into Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis, Lymphopheresis, and Erythrocytapheresis. In 2017, the Plasmapheresis is estimated to dominate the market growth. Increasing occurrence of blood-related diseases and rising demand for plasma-derived drugs are anticipated to serve as a primary growth driver of this segment. On the basis of application, the global apheresis equipment market is segmented into Blood Donation and Therapeutic Purpose. The therapeutic purpose is further categorized into Renal, Hematology, and Other Rare Diseases. On the basis of the end user, the global apheresis equipment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and blood donation centers. On the basis of end users, the hospital segment is anticipated to dominate the market growth in 2017.

On the basis of region, the global apheresis equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was projected to dominate the global apheresis equipment market. The domination is majorly owing to growing healthcare spending, the existence of a high number of market players, high donor awareness levels, and relatively higher number of Research & Development movements concerning to product manufacturing and marketing accomplishments in this region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global apheresis equipment market. Growing amount of diverse types hematological ailments in this region is the major factor boosting the growth of apheresis equipment market during the forecast period.

Some major key players in global Apheresis Equipment Market include Apheresis Equipment Market includes Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Kabi (Fenwal), Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medical Co. Ltd., Terumo BCT, Inc., HemaCare Corporation, Therakos, Inc. and B. Braun Melsungen AG among others.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Apheresis Equipment Market Insights

3.1. Apheresis Equipment– Industry snapshot

3.2. Apheresis Equipment- Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Apheresis Equipment Market dynamics

3.3.1. Apheresis Equipment– Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Apheresis Equipment Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Apheresis Equipment Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Apheresis Equipment Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Apheresis Equipment Market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Apheresis Equipment Industry trends

3.3.5. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Apheresis Equipment Market Size and Forecast by Procedure Type

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Plasmapheresis

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.3. Plateletpheresis

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.4. Leukapheresis

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.5. Lymphopheresis

4.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.6. Erythrocytapheresis

4.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5. Apheresis Equipment Market Size and Forecast by Application

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Blood Donation

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.3. Therapeutic Purpose

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.3.1.1. Renal

5.3.1.2. Hematology

5.3.1.3. Other Rare Diseases

6. Apheresis Equipment Market Size and Forecast by End User

6.1. Key findings

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.3. Clinics

6.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.4. Ambulatory surgical Centers

6.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.5. Blood Donation Centers

6.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7. Apheresis Equipment Market Size and Forecast by Regions

7.1. Key findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Apheresis Equipment Market by Procedure Type, 2017 – 2026

7.2.2. Apheresis Equipment Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.2.3. Apheresis Equipment Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

7.2.4. U.S.

7.2.4.1. Apheresis Equipment Market by Procedure Type, 2017 – 2026

7.2.4.2. Apheresis Equipment Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.2.4.3. Apheresis Equipment Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

7.2.5. Canada

7.2.5.1. Apheresis Equipment Market by Procedure Type, 2017 – 2026

7.2.5.2. Apheresis Equipment Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.2.5.3. Apheresis Equipment Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Apheresis Equipment Market by Procedure Type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.2. Apheresis Equipment Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.3.3. Apheresis Equipment Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

7.3.4. Germany

7.3.4.1. Apheresis Equipment Market by Procedure Type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.4.2. Apheresis Equipment Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.3.4.3. Apheresis Equipment Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

7.3.5. UK

7.3.5.1. Apheresis Equipment Market by Procedure Type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.5.2. Apheresis Equipment Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.3.5.3. Apheresis Equipment Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

7.3.6. France

7.3.6.1. Apheresis Equipment Market by Procedure Type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.6.2. Apheresis Equipment Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.3.6.3. Apheresis Equipment Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

7.3.7. Italy

7.3.7.1. Apheresis Equipment Market by Procedure Type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.7.2. Apheresis Equipment Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.3.7.3. Apheresis Equipment Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Apheresis Equipment Market by Procedure Type, 2017 – 2026

7.4.2. Apheresis Equipment Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.4.3. Apheresis Equipment Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

7.4.4. China

7.4.4.1. Apheresis Equipment Market by Procedure Type, 2017 – 2026

7.4.4.2. Apheresis Equipment Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.4.4.3. Apheresis Equipment Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

7.4.5. India

7.4.5.1. Apheresis Equipment Market by Procedure Type, 2017 – 2026

7.4.5.2. Apheresis Equipment Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.4.5.3. Apheresis Equipment Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

7.4.6. Japan

7.4.6.1. Apheresis Equipment Market by Procedure Type, 2017 – 2026

7.4.6.2. Apheresis Equipment Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.4.6.3. Apheresis Equipment Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

7.4.7. Australia

7.4.7.1. Apheresis Equipment Market by Procedure Type, 2017 – 2026

7.4.7.2. Apheresis Equipment Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7.4.7.3. Apheresis Equipment Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

