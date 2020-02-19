GLOBAL ANTIVIRUS SOFTWARE FOR BUSINESS MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2024

Introduction
Global Antivirus Software for Business Market
According to this study, over the next five years the Antivirus Software for Business market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Antivirus Software for Business business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Antivirus Software for Business market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Antivirus Software for Business value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
PC
Phone & PAD
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Small Business
Medium-sized Business
Large Business
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Symantec
McAfee
Trend Micro
Avast Software
ESET
Bitdefender
Fortinet
F-Secure
G DATA Software
Avira
Qihoo 360
Kaspersky
Tencent
Quick Heal
Comodo
Microsoft
Rising
Cheetah Mobile
AhnLab
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Antivirus Software for Business market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Antivirus Software for Business market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Antivirus Software for Business players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Antivirus Software for Business with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Antivirus Software for Business submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Antivirus Software for Business Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Antivirus Software for Business Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Antivirus Software for Business Segment by Type
2.2.1 PC
2.2.2 Phone & PAD
2.3 Antivirus Software for Business Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Antivirus Software for Business Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Antivirus Software for Business Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Antivirus Software for Business Segment by Application
2.4.1 Small Business
2.4.2 Medium-sized Business
2.4.3 Large Business
2.5 Antivirus Software for Business Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Antivirus Software for Business Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Antivirus Software for Business Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
…………….
10 Global Antivirus Software for Business Market Forecast
10.1 Global Antivirus Software for Business Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Antivirus Software for Business Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Antivirus Software for Business Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
…………..
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
List of Tables and Figures
Table Product Specifications of Antivirus Software for Business
Figure Antivirus Software for Business Report Years Considered
Figure Market Research Methodology
Figure Global Antivirus Software for Business Market Size Growth Rate 2014-2024 ($ Millions)
Table Antivirus Software for Business Market Size CAGR by Region 2014-2024 ($ Millions)
Table Major Players of PC
Table Major Players of Phone & PAD
Table Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)
Table Global Antivirus Software for Business Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
Figure Global Antivirus Software for Business Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
Figure Global PC Market Size Growth Rate
