Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market 2019 & Top Players – AstraZeneca,Eli Lilly,GlaxoSmithKline,Johnson and Johnson

Antipsychotics, also known as neuroleptics or major tranquilizers, are a class of medication primarily used to manage psychosis (including delusions, hallucinations, paranoia or disordered thought), principally in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

During 2016, the second-generation antipsychotic drugs segment dominated the antipsychotic drugs market with the highest market shares. These drugs are preferred over first-generation antipsychotic drugs because they involve lesser side effects and are highly efficient in the treatment of various mental disorders. The adoption of these drugs is high because they reduce EPSE, controls symptoms, and maintains the normal levels of prolactin. This segment yields a high prescription value that in turn, will drive growth in the segment during the forecasted period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson and Johnson

Actavis Generics

Alkermes

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, ,Italy ,Spain Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East and Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

First Antipsychotic Drugs

Second Antipsychotic Drugs

Third Antipsychotic Drugs

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Schizophrenia

Bipolar Disorder

Unipolar Depression

Dementia

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Antipsychotic Drugs capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025);

Focuses on the key Antipsychotic Drugs manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

