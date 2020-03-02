Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market Opportunities, Company Profile, Forecast by Type and Growth 2025

The following research report is a compilation of high-end data that has been researched thoroughly to highlight the various trends prevailing across the Antimicrobial Packaging Market. This study is titled “Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025, which carefully examines several vital factors such as market share, market revenue, market dynamics and competitive scenario active in the target market for the period 2019-2025.

Antimicrobial packaging is an active technology packaging solution. Antimicrobial agents are active barrier agents that are added to packaging materials for making antimicrobial packaging materials. Antimicrobial packaging materials are used to prevent the penetration of small atmospheric and molecular gases, such as carbon dioxide, oxygen, volatile flavor nitrogen compounds, water vapor, and aromatic compounds into the package.

The market share of organic acids is the largest as per antimicrobial agents

Pouches are projected to form the fastest-growing pack type in the antimicrobial packaging market as it can be used to pack various types of products belonging to different industries. The next pack type that has the largest market share is carton packages as they are widely used across the food & beverages industry.

Global Antimicrobial Packaging market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Antimicrobial Packaging.

This report researches the worldwide Antimicrobial Packaging market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Antimicrobial Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

LINPAC

Mondi

PolyOne

BioCote

Agion Technologies

Covestro

BASF

DOW Chemical

Dunmore Corporation

Microban International

Sealed Air

Oplon Pure Science

Takex Labo

Antimicrobial Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

By Base Material

Plastics

Biopolymer

Paper & paperboard

Others

By Pack Type

Bags

Pouches

Trays

Carton packages

Cups & lids

Others

By Antimicrobial Agents

Organic acid

Bacteriocins

Enzymes

Essential oil

Metal ions & oxidizers

Others

Antimicrobial Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

Food & beverages

Healthcare

Personal care

Others

Antimicrobial Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents



Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Antimicrobial Packaging Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Plastics

1.4.3 Biopolymer

1.4.4 Paper & paperboard

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food & beverages

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Personal care

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Production

2.1.1 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Antimicrobial Packaging Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Antimicrobial Packaging Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Antimicrobial Packaging Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Antimicrobial Packaging Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Antimicrobial Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Antimicrobial Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Antimicrobial Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Antimicrobial Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Antimicrobial Packaging Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

