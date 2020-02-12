Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market: Growing Disease Awareness to Emerge as Boon, finds TMR

The global antimicrobial packaging market is expected to witness a highly intense competitive scenario in the coming years, states Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a research report. The increasing competition can be attributed to the presence of several regional and global players of small, medium, and large scale. The crème of the crops present in the market are The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Sciessent LLC, and Takex Labo Co. Ltd. The companies are likely to get attracted by the opportunities present in the Asia Pacific region. The players are likely to highly benefit from this market owing to the rising demand for convenience food in the region along with proliferating health concerns among the people living in the region which will give the players a better opportunity to enhance their reach, thus further intensifying a competition.

According to a TMR analyst, “The global market for antimicrobial packaging is expected to witness a 5.1% CAGR from 2016 to 2024. The market is expected to be worth US$15.31 bn by the end of 2024 rising from a valuation of US$10.28 bn in 2016.”

Plastics to be in Ultimate Demand

On the basis of materials, the global market has been segmented into plastics, biopolymers, paperboards, and tin, among other minority materials. Among all these, plastics have emerged as the most loved material and have been gaining popularity owing to their superior features related to chemical, mechanical, and physical formulations. Plastics are effortlessly pliant, can give adequate levels of flexibility, security against tears, numerous layered packaging, all requiring little to no effort when contrasted with other packaging materials.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region in 2015 accounting for a share of 33.3% in the same year. It is expected to maintain the leading position until the end of the forecast period.

High Shelf Life Provision to Augment Demand

The expanding examples of waterborne and foodborne diseases, cost expansion food and beverages industry, and growing awareness regarding food shortage around the globe is setting a ton of consumers at a spot where they need to maintain a strategic distance from wastage of food however much as could reasonably be expected. This need is enlarged by the general household inclinations with the average workers of accumulating certain sorts of beverages, mixers, condiments, spices, and food products.

On the whole, this structures the main factor driving the worldwide antimicrobial packaging market, because of the reasonable lead that antimicrobial packaging holds as far as broadening the time span of usability of its consumable substance. Producers of food products and also the basic consumer statistic is currently searching for approaches to build the general life expectancy of food and beverage products and this pursuit drives them to the few sorts of antimicrobial packaging accessible today.