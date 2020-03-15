Global Antifungal Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Antifungal Market 2019

Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (U.S), Sanofi (France), Merck and Co., Inc. (U.S), Astellas (Japan), Bayer AG (Germany)

Expanding prevalence of HIV in Asia Pacific locale is the key factor for the market development. Rising awareness about the antifungal treatment and accessibility of new treatment strategies drive the market in Asia Pacific district. In Asia Pacific, the market indicates development openings in China and India. China is relied upon to be the quickest developing business sector.

An antifungal medication, otherwise called an antimycotic prescription, is a pharmaceutical fungicide or fungistatic used to treat and avert mycosis, for example, athlete’s foot, ringworm, candidiasis (thrush), genuine foundational diseases, for example, cryptococcal meningitis, and others. Such medications are generally acquired by a specialist’s medicine, yet a couple are accessible OTC (over-the-counter).

In 2018, the worldwide Antifungal market size was xx million US$ and it is relied upon to achieve xx million US$ before the finish of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report centers around the worldwide Antifungal status, future forecast, development opportunity, key market and key players. The investigation targets are to display the Antifungal advancement in United States, Europe and China.

Novartis (Switzerland)

Pfizer (U.S)

Sanofi (France)

Merck (U.S)

Astellas (Japan)

Bayer (Germany)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oral Administration

External Use

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Sales

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The examination goals of this report are:

To examine worldwide Antifungal status, future estimate, development opportunity, key market and key players.

To exhibit the Antifungal improvement in United States, Europe and China.

To deliberately profile the key players and exhaustively break down their advancement plan and systems.

To characterize, portray and gauge the market by item type, market and key locales.

Key Stakeholders

Antifungal Manufacturers

Antifungal Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Antifungal Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

