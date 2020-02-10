Global Antidiabetics Market Analysis by Key Players- Sanofi-Aventis,Takeda Pharmaceuticals,Eli Lilly,Oramed Pharmaceuticals

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Antidiabetics Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database.

Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes are common types of diabetes. Treatments include (1) agents that increase the amount of insulin secreted by the pancreas, (2) agents that increase the sensitivity of target organs to insulin, and (3) agents that decrease the rate at which glucose is absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract.

The North American antidiabetics market held the largest market revenue share in 2013. High market penetration of modern insulin products such as long-acting, rapid acting insulin analogs and DPP-4 drugs such as Januvia, Onglyza and Nesina and the presence of high healthcare expenditures, patient awareness levels, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement framework are the major factors contributing to its large share.

Asia Pacific on account of the rapidly improving healthcare expenditure levels, growing prevalence of type I and type II diabetes and increasing patient disposable incomes is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Sanofi-Aventis

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novo Nordisk

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Halozyme Therapeutics

Pfizer

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Other

Segment by Application

Hospital Use

Clinic Use

Household

Other

Table of Contents

1 Antidiabetics Market Overview

2 Global Antidiabetics Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Antidiabetics Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Antidiabetics Consumption by Regions

5 Global Antidiabetics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Antidiabetics Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Antidiabetics Business

8 Antidiabetics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

