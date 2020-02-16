Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Research Report 2019-2025

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) are monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) attached to biologically active drugs by chemical linkers with labile bonds. By combining the unique targeting of mAbs with the cancer-killing ability of cytotoxic drugs, ADCs allow sensitive discrimination between healthy and diseased tissue. ADCs are part of a specialized subset of highly potent APIs. This technically challenging type of therapy combines innovations from biotechnology and chemistry to form a new class of highly potent biopharmaceutical drugs.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2126130

Advances in coupling antibodies to cytotoxic drugs permit greater control of drug pharmacokinetics and significantly improve delivery to target tissue. Potent new anti-cancer drugs can now be used to target cancers while minimizing exposure of healthy tissue.

The global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Roche

Pfizer

Novartis

Genmab

Bayer

Seattle Genetics

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

AbbVie

AbGenomics

ADC Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma

Kairos Therapeutics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Seattle Genetics Technology

ImmunoGen Technology

Immunomedics Technology

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinics

Others

View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-antibody-drug-conjugates-adcs-market-research-report-2019-report.html/toc

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

1.2 Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Seattle Genetics Technology

1.2.3 ImmunoGen Technology

1.2.4 Immunomedics Technology

1.3 Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Clinics

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on Blogger at:https://marketreserch1.blogspot.com