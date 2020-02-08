Global Antibiotics Market Rapidly Growing Industry during 2017 – 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Antibiotics: Global Markets to 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.

The antibiotics market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for beta lactams and tetracyclines antibiotic drugs. There is pressure on antibiotic drug manufacturers to offer antimicrobialresistant drugs at affordable prices. At the same time, factors such as rising disposable incomes and increasing spending on healthcare in emerging markets, increasing grants from government agencies for antibiotic drugs research and development and rising incidence of infectious diseases are contributing to the growth of the market.

The antibiotics market reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2023. Antibiotic drugs are commonly used for treatment of acne, bronchitis, conjunctivitis (pink eye), otitis media (ear infection), sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), skin or soft tissue infection, streptococcal pharyngitis (strep throat), travelers diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection and urinary tract infections.

The market for antibiotics is fragmented. Major players in the market are Merck & Company, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, Bayer AG and others.

The Beta lactams were the largest segment in the antibiotics market in 2018 at REDACTED. The highest growth is projected to come from the tetracyclines segment, which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors for this growth include increasing use of these drugs to treat acne and other skininfections and respiratory tract infections such as pneumonia, and genital and urinary infections. North America is the largest regional market for antibiotics, accounting for REDACTED of the global total. It was followed by Western Europe and Asia-Pacific. Going forward, the fastest growth in the antibiotics market is expected in Asia-Pacific, where it is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED,

Report Includes:

– 79 data tables

– Comprehensive overview of the global markets for antibiotics

– Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2014 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Regional dynamics of antibiotics for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Other emerging markets

– Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, China, India, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain and Middle East and Africa

– Evaluation of the current trends and market dynamics, especially growth drivers and inhibitors, as well as cohesive government policies and regulatory updates

– A relevant patent analysis within the antibiotics industry

– Key mergers and acquisitions in the market

– Company profiles of the major market players in the industry, including Bayer AG, Merck & Company, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi S.A.”

