Global Antibiotics Market 2019 & Top Players – Pfizer,Janssen Pharmaceuticals,Abbott,GlaxoSmithKline

Antibiotic also called an antibacterial, is a type of antimicrobial drug used in the treatment and prevention of bacterial infections. They may either kill or inhibit the growth of bacteria. A limited number of antibiotics also possess antiprotozoal activity. Antibiotics are not effective against viruses such as the common cold or influenza; drugs which inhibit viruses are termed antiviral drugs or antivirals rather than antibiotics.

More than 15.0% of the deaths, in children below the age of five, are estimated to be due to pneumonia and according to the statistics provided by the WHO about 9.2 million deaths were recorded in 2015. Similar to tuberculosis, the highest prevalence of the disease is identified to be in the South Asian and Sub-Saharan regions. Currently, the required antibiotic treatment is available only to one third of the infected population, thereby increasing the disease burden.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Pfizer

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Abbott

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Novartis

Bayer

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Astellas Pharma

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, ,Italy ,Spain Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East and Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Cephalosporins

Penicillins

Fluoroquinolones

Macrolides

Carbapenems

Aminoglycosides

Sulfonamides

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hospital

Clinics

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Antibiotics capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025);

Focuses on the key Antibiotics manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

