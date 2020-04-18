In this report, the Global Anti-Tack Agents Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Anti-Tack Agents Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The anti-tacking agent can reduce the self-adhesiveness of the rubber or the adhesive, reduce the adhesion of the surface, and have a substance which produces a slightly rough surface. It prevents the polymer itself or substances that stick to it.
This report mainly covers the Anti-Tack Agents product type: Stearates, Fatty Acid Esters, Fatty Acid Amides, Soaps, and Others, while we can also offer any product survey report related to the Anti-Tack Agents industry chain.
Anti-tack agents industry is a fragmented market, with the top four players takes about 30.49% in 2017.
The global Anti-Tack Agents market is valued at 290 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Anti-Tack Agents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-Tack Agents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Blachford
Evonik Industries AG
SASCO Chemical
Lion Specialty Chemicals
Kettlitz-Chemie GmbH & Co. KG
Baerlocher GmbH
Struktol
Stephenson Alkon Solutions
King Industries
Davidlu
Polmann
PT. Sejahtera Mitra Lestari
Ocean Chemical
Croda International Plc
Aoda
Anyuan
Xiongguan
Wisdom Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Stearates
Fatty Acid Esters
Fatty Acid Amides
Soap, Silicone Polymers
Others
Segment by Application
Rubber
Plastics Film
Others
