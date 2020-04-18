In this report, the Global Anti-Tack Agents Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Anti-Tack Agents Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-anti-tack-agents-industry-analysis-and-trends-forecast-to-2025



The anti-tacking agent can reduce the self-adhesiveness of the rubber or the adhesive, reduce the adhesion of the surface, and have a substance which produces a slightly rough surface. It prevents the polymer itself or substances that stick to it.

This report mainly covers the Anti-Tack Agents product type: Stearates, Fatty Acid Esters, Fatty Acid Amides, Soaps, and Others, while we can also offer any product survey report related to the Anti-Tack Agents industry chain.

Anti-tack agents industry is a fragmented market, with the top four players takes about 30.49% in 2017.

The global Anti-Tack Agents market is valued at 290 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Anti-Tack Agents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-Tack Agents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Blachford

Evonik Industries AG

SASCO Chemical

Lion Specialty Chemicals

Kettlitz-Chemie GmbH & Co. KG

Baerlocher GmbH

Struktol

Stephenson Alkon Solutions

King Industries

Davidlu

Polmann

PT. Sejahtera Mitra Lestari

Ocean Chemical

Croda International Plc

Aoda

Anyuan

Xiongguan

Wisdom Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stearates

Fatty Acid Esters

Fatty Acid Amides

Soap, Silicone Polymers

Others

Segment by Application

Rubber

Plastics Film

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-anti-tack-agents-industry-analysis-and-trends-forecast-to-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com