In this report, the Global Anti-static Film Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Anti-static Film Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Anti-Static Film is a stretch film used to prevent static electricity from being rubbed. It is widely used in electronics, electrical appliances, power transmission equipment field.

Anti-static Film has lower technology barrier and is labor-intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Anti-static Film industry. The main market players are Achilles, Wiman, Blueridge Films, etc. The sales of Anti-static Film will increases to 61235 MT in 2017 from 46568 MT in 2012.

The Anti-static Film are mainly used in Electronic Field, Industrial Field, Pharmaceutical Field, Food Field and others Report data showed that 60.11% of the Anti-static Film market demand in Electronic Field, 8.98% % in Industrial Field, and 12.80% in Pharmaceutical Field in 2016. With the development of economy, these industries will need more Anti-static Film. So, Anti-static Film have a huge market potential in the future.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the sales price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status.

The global Anti-static Film market is valued at 330 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Anti-static Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-static Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Achilles

Wiman

Blueridge Films

Syfan

Mitsubishi Polyester Film

Toray

Unitika

SEKISUI Chemical

Saint-Gobain

Toyobo

Techno Stat Industry

SKC

Ester

NAN YA PLASTICS

YUN CHI PLASTICS

HIMORE

CKK

Cixin

Feisite

Ruixianda

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PE Anti-Static Film

PET Anti-Static Film

PVC Anti-Static Film

Others

Segment by Application

Electronic Field

Industrial Field

Pharmaceutical Field

Food Field

Others

