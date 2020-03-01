The Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Size is anticipated to reach over USD 2,461. Million by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research.

Snoring is a common sleeping condition caused owing to the airway blockage. Snoring is a symptom or indication of obstructive sleep apnea. The airway block is originated from various causes such as tonsil enlargement, nasal congestion, or improper mouth anatomical structure, which narrow down the passageway of air flow and breathing gets more or less clogged. In addition, usage of sedatives or antidepressant drugs, alcohol consumption, obesity, smoking, and allergies are another factors associated with snoring.

According to the World Health Organizations, currently around 100,000,000 people are suffering snoring problems globally and this problem is highly proportional to the age and hugely found in the age group of 55-60 years. Moreover, according to the American Sleep Association, approximately 50-70 million people have sleep ailments in the U.S. and out of that around 48% are diagnosed to have snoring. The treatment of cumulative affliction of snoring is needed to prevent the risk of obesity, diabetes, mental health issues due to sleep deprivation, gastroesophageal reflux disease, heart diseases, and other complications.

The increase in the number of people suffering snoring and larger rising need for budget-friendly, efficacious, and user-friendly, anti-snoring devices are the factors increasing the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market. In addition, even though anti-snoring devices are the prime revenue generator in the global anti-snoring devices and surgery market, it is also anticipated that more people worldwide will undertake surgery to address the snoring disorder.

The global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market are segmented on the basis of device type, surgical procedure, and geography. On the basis of device type, the global market is categorized into oral applications, Nasal Dilator, Chin Strap, Position Control, Tongue Stabilizing Devices, and Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure. Among these segments, nasal products such as nasal strips and nasal cones are the most popular and widely used as these devices are easy to use and are convenient.

On the basis of surgery type the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market is further categorized into uvulopalatopharyngoplasty, laser-assisted uvulopalatoplasty, radiofrequency ablation, sclerotherapy, pillar procedure, and others. From the surgery type segment, somnoplasty is estimated as the fastest growing segment owing to factors such as minimally invasive, comparatively low surgery cost, less painful, and fewer complications in comparison to the conventional surgical procedures.

North America is estimated to hold the dominant position in the anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market, due to the growing occurrence of snoring disorders in the region. For instance, according to American Sleep Foundation 2017, approximately 90 million American were estimated to be affected by one or the other respiratory disorder leading to snoring. As an outcome increasing the incidence of snoring is anticipated to increase the demand for its devices and treatment, fueling anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period, owing to growing number of people suffering obesity and respiratory ailments, leading to augment the growth of the anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market during the forecast period.

Some major key players in global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market includes Apnea Sciences Corporation, Pure Sleep Company, SomnoMed Ltd., Airway Management, Inc., Theravent, Inc., Tomed Dr. Toussaint Gmbh, Glaxosmithkline Plc, and Meditas Ltd., among others.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Insights

3.1. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery– Industry snapshot

3.2. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market dynamics

3.3.1. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market PEST analysis, 2017

3.6. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Industry trends

3.7. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Size and Forecast by Device Type

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Oral

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.3. Nasal Dilator

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.4. Chin Strap

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.5. Position Control

4.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.6. Tongue Stabilizing Devices

4.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.7. Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure

4.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Size and Forecast by Surgical Procedure

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.3. Laser-Assisted Uvulopalatoplasty

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.4. Radiofrequency Ablation

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.5. Sclerotherapy

5.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.6. Pillar Procedure

5.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.7. Septoplasty

5.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.8. Palatal Stiffening Procedures

5.8.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Size and Forecast by Regions

6.1. Key findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Device Type, 2017 – 2026

6.2.2. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Surgical Process, 2017 – 2026

6.2.3. U.S.

6.2.3.1. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Device Type, 2017 – 2026

6.2.3.2. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Surgical Process, 2017 – 2026

6.2.4. Canada

6.2.4.1. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Device Type, 2017 – 2026

6.2.4.2. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Surgical Process, 2017 – 2026

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Device Type, 2017 – 2026

6.3.2. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Surgical Process, 2017 – 2026

6.3.3. Germany

6.3.3.1. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Device Type, 2017 – 2026

6.3.3.2. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Surgical Process, 2017 – 2026

6.3.4. UK

6.3.4.1. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Device Type, 2017 – 2026

6.3.4.2. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Surgical Process, 2017 – 2026

6.3.5. France

6.3.5.1. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Device Type, 2017 – 2026

6.3.5.2. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Surgical Process, 2017 – 2026

6.3.6. Italy

6.3.6.1. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Device Type, 2017 – 2026

6.3.6.2. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Surgical Process, 2017 – 2026

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Device Type, 2017 – 2026

6.4.2. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Surgical Process, 2017 – 2026

6.4.3. China

6.4.3.1. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Device Type, 2017 – 2026

6.4.3.2. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Surgical Process, 2017 – 2026

6.4.4. India

6.4.4.1. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Device Type, 2017 – 2026

6.4.4.2. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Surgical Process, 2017 – 2026

6.4.5. Japan

6.4.5.1. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Device Type, 2017 – 2026

6.4.5.2. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Surgical Process, 2017 – 2026

6.4.6. Australia

6.4.6.1. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Device Type, 2017 – 2026

6.4.6.2. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Surgical Process, 2017 – 2026

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Device Type, 2017 – 2026

6.5.2. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Surgical Process, 2017 – 2026

6.5.3. Brazil

6.5.3.1. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Device Type, 2017 – 2026

6.5.3.2. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Surgical Process, 2017 – 2026

6.5.4. Mexico

6.5.4.1. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Device Type, 2017 – 2026

6.5.4.2. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Surgical Process, 2017 – 2026

6.6. Middle East & Africa

6.6.1. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Device Type, 2017 – 2026

6.6.2. Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market by Surgical Process, 2017 – 2026

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Apnea Sciences Corporation

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. Pure Sleep Company

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

7.3. SomnoMed Ltd.

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Recent Developments

7.4. Airway Management, Inc.

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments

7.5. Theravent, Inc.

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Financials

7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.4. Recent Developments

7.6. Tomed Dr. Toussaint Gmbh

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Financials

7.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.4. Recent Developments

7.7. Glaxosmithkline Plc

7.7.1. Overview

7.7.2. Financials

7.7.3. Product Benchmarking

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

