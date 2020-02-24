Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global Anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery Market is accounted to USD 19,235.85 million by 2024 from USD 9,620.00 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the rise in the geriatric as well as obese population, more of technological advancement, growing awareness regarding ill effects of snoring and related advantages, increase in the consumption of cigarettes and alcohol are furthermore boosting the growth of the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market. On the other hand, unfavourable reimbursement policies, and high cost of surgeries and custom-made oral devices may hinder the growth of the market. The anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market in the Europe region is leading in France.

The key market players for Global Anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery Market are listed below;

GE Healthcare,

Medtronic a

Koninklijke

Philips N.V.

The market is further segmented into;

hospitals,

home healthcare,

sleep clinics,

community healthcare

others

The Europe anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user and distribution channel. Based on type, the Europe anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market is segmented on the basis of product type into six oral appliances/mouthpieces, nasal devices, EPAP (Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure) therapy devices, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, position control devices, chin straps. In 2017, oral appliances/mouthpieces segment is expected to dominate the Europe anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market with 45.8% market share and is expected to reach USD 2405.72 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. However, nasal devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.7% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 1631.54 million in 2024 from USD 784.25 million in 2016.

The Europe anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market is segmented based on type into six notable segments; Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP), Laser-Assisted Uvulopalatoplasty (LAUP), Radiofrequency Ablation (somnoplasty), Pillar Procedure, Palatal Stiffening Procedures, Injection Snoreplasty/Sclerotherapy and Others. In 2017, Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP) segment is expected to dominate the Europe anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery devices and snoring surgery market with 31.6% market share and is expected to reach USD 1,779.52 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. However, Radiofrequency Ablation (somnoplasty) segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 10.0% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 1,204.17 million in 2024 from USD 566.76 million in 2016.

On the basis of end user, the Europe anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market is segmented into five notable segments; hospitals, home healthcare, sleep clinics, community healthcare and others. In 2017, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the Europe anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market with 62.4% market share and is expected to reach USD 3167.01 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. However, home healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 1335.89 million in 2024 from USD 635.23 million in 2016.

On the basis of distribution channel, the Europe anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market is classified into retail and direct sales. In 2017, retail segment is expected to dominate the Europe anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market with 78.5% market share and is expected to reach USD 4243.01 million by 2024, with the highest CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the Global Anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market is segmented into geographical regions, such as

North- America,

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

