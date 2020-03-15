Global Anti-snoring Device Market Trends and Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities 2018-2024

Snoring is a harsh noise formed due to the trembling of the muscular palate and pillars of the oropharyngeal inlet during sleep. A person is described as a habitual snorer if there is an occurrence of loud snoring at least three times in a week. This is majorly connected with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). These habitual snorers experience excessive sleepiness in the daytime and can develop systemic hypertension in those aged below 50 years. Recently, studies have suggested that snoring can have risks of carotid atherosclerosis also. There have been many international epidemiological studies to establish the prevalence of habitual snoring.

When snoring is left untreated, it has multiple adverse consequences such as sleep apnea, stroke, systemic hypertension, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, and others. Anti-snoring devices and surgery are the two types of treatment options available currently. These two methods help in the prevention of snoring and improve the quality of sleep. Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty surgery, radiofrequency ablation surgery, adenoidectomy surgery, maxillo-mandibular surgeries, and tonsillectomy are the alternatives for anti-snoring devices in the market.

The significant factors driving the progress of the market are increasing awareness about ill effects of snoring, mounting geriatric and obese population, increase in the number of smokers and alcoholics, and a huge volume of snoring population. However, the meager effectiveness of present anti-snoring devices accessible in the marketplace and the availability of alternative treatments for snoring are some of the factors hampering the market growth.

Market Analysis:

The “Global Anti-snoring Devices Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The market is analyzed based on three segments – products, end-users, and regions.

Regional Analysis:

The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America holds the major share of the anti-snoring devices market, followed by Europe. These two regions together hold three-fourth of revenue in the market. Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth rate due to high infectious diseases prevalence, large patient pool, and increasing awareness. This is followed by Rest of the World in terms of the growth rate during the forecast period.

Product Analysis: Oral appliances, nasal devices, position control devices, chin straps, and EPAP devices are the types of products in the anti-snoring market. Mandibular advancement devices (MADs) and tongue retaining devices are the types of oral appliances in the market. Nasal dilators and nasal strips are the two types of nasal devices. Position pillows, anti-snoring belt, and bottom lines are the types of position control devices.

End-users Analysis: The hospitals & clinics is the largest application segment in 2017. The sleep clinics that recommend anti-snoring oral appliances to their patients have shown a positive success rate as high as 94%. However, this success rate may vary between individuals. Yet, there has been an increase in the demand for the home healthcare during the forecast period. This increase in home care has given rise to many technological advanced and portable products.