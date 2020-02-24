Global Anti-Nuclear Antibody Test Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global anti-nuclear antibody test market is expected to reach USD 1,964.47 million by 2025 from USD 1,093.40 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases, rising medical insurance, and rise in government healthcare protection.

The key market players for global anti-nuclear antibody test market are listed below;

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Alere, Inc.

Trinity Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Antibodies Inc.

EUROIMMUN AG

Immuno Concepts

The market is further segmented into;

Product

Test

Disease

End-user

The global anti-nuclear antibody test market is segmented on the basis of product into assay kits & reagents, systems, and software. In 2018, assay kits & reagents is expected to dominate the global anti-nuclear antibody test market with 56.4% market share and is expected to reach USD 1,122.30 million by 2025, with the highest CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global anti-nuclear antibody test market is segmented on the basis of test into indirect immunofluorescence, ELISA, and multiplex testing. In 2018, Indirect Immunofluorescence is expected to dominate the global anti-nuclear antibody test market with 53.3% market share and is expected to reach USD 998.35 million by 2025, with the CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, multiplex testing market segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 406.29 million in 2025 from USD 205.60 million in 2017.

The global anti-nuclear antibody test market is segmented on the basis of disease into systemic lupus erythematosus, Sj?gren?s syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, scleroderma, polymyositis, and others. In 2018, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus is expected to dominate the global anti-nuclear antibody test market with 37.6% market share and is expected to reach USD 766.06 million by 2025, at the highest CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global anti-nuclear antibody test market is segmented on the basis of end-user into hospitals, clinics, physician office laboratories, and others. In 2018, hospitals is expected to dominate the global anti-nuclear antibody test market with 53.4% market share and is expected to reach USD 1,062.43 million by 2025, at the highest CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Based on geography, the global anti-nuclear antibody test market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America,

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global anti-nuclear antibody test for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

