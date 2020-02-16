Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Research Report 2019-2025

Anti-inflammatory therapeuticsare primarily used to reduceinflammation. These drugs are types of analgesics that are used for reducing pain.

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market will grow steadily at a CAGR of over 6% by 2021. This market research analysis identifies the increase in the prevalence of immune-mediated inflammatory disease (IMID) as one of the primary growth factors for this market. IMID includes a group of disabling conditions that share a common inflammatory pathway including conditions like ankylosing spondylitis (AS), ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis (MS), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and these conditions can affect an organ, resulting in significant morbidity and reduced quality of life.

The global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AbbVie

Amgen

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Eli Lilly

Novartis

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Anti-Inflammatory Biologicals

NSAIDs

Corticosteroids

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

