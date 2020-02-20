Global Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The anti-diabetics market includes drugs, which are used for treatment of diabetes mellitus and are also known as oral hypoglycemic/antihyperglycemic agents. The anti-diabetics market has grown tremendously in recent years with increasing prevalence of diabetes mellitus. Thus, systemic therapies for diabetes have become the focal point of attention due to the burgeoning diabetic population size, with diabetes affecting middle age groups and children across all income groups globally.

Some of the major drivers and opportunities for growth of this market include drug combinations of several agents such as sitagliptin and metformin and other drug combinations that are in different stages of clinical and pipeline development. Increase in the prevalence of diabetes and new product launches by major pharmaceutical companies re some of the key drivers for growth in this market. In 2015, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH launched two new drugs (Synjardy & Glyxambi)for treatment of diabetes mellitus type II.

Some of the key opportunities for the antidiabetics include a strong pipeline for antidiabetics and entry of new players in the market, for instance, Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drug’s Tresiba, and Ryzodeg received FDA approval in September 2015. Moreover, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH has a strong pipeline for anti-diabetic drugs, such as Linagliptin which is a dipeptidyl peptidase (DPP) 4 inhibitor) for patients suffering from diabetes mellitus type II and high cardiovascular risk.

The global Anti-Diabetic Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Anti-Diabetic Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-Diabetic Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Astra Zeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Eli Lilly

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Segment by Type

Biguanides

Sulfonylureas

Meglitinides

Thiazolidinediones

Dipeptidyl Peptidase IV Inhibitors

α-Glucosidase Inhibitors

Segment by Application

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

China

India

Japan

Europe

Key Stakeholders

Anti-Diabetic Drugs Manufacturers

Anti-Diabetic Drugs Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Anti-Diabetic Drugs Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Anti-Diabetic Drugs

1.2 Anti-Diabetic Drugs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Anti-Diabetic Drugs Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Biguanides

1.2.3 Sulfonylureas

1.2.4 Meglitinides

1.2.5 Thiazolidinediones

1.2.6 Dipeptidyl Peptidase IV Inhibitors

1.2.7 α-Glucosidase Inhibitors

1.3 Anti-Diabetic Drugs Segment by Application

1.3.1 Anti-Diabetic Drugs Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Type I Diabetes

1.3.3 Type II Diabetes

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market Size

1.5.1 Global Anti-Diabetic Drugs Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Anti-Diabetic Drugs Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Anti-Diabetic Drugs Business

7.1 Astra Zeneca

7.1.1 Astra Zeneca Anti-Diabetic Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Anti-Diabetic Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Astra Zeneca Anti-Diabetic Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.2.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Anti-Diabetic Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Anti-Diabetic Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Anti-Diabetic Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Eli Lilly

7.3.1 Eli Lilly Anti-Diabetic Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Anti-Diabetic Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Eli Lilly Anti-Diabetic Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Johnson & Johnson

7.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Anti-Diabetic Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Anti-Diabetic Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Anti-Diabetic Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Merck

7.5.1 Merck Anti-Diabetic Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Anti-Diabetic Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Merck Anti-Diabetic Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Novartis

7.6.1 Novartis Anti-Diabetic Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Anti-Diabetic Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Novartis Anti-Diabetic Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Novo Nordisk

7.7.1 Novo Nordisk Anti-Diabetic Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Anti-Diabetic Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Novo Nordisk Anti-Diabetic Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sanofi

7.8.1 Sanofi Anti-Diabetic Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Anti-Diabetic Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sanofi Anti-Diabetic Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

7.9.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Anti-Diabetic Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Anti-Diabetic Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Anti-Diabetic Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

