Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted till 2025

The following research report is a compilation of high-end data that has been researched thoroughly to highlight the various trends prevailing across the Anti-Corrosion Coatings market. This study is titled “Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Research Report 2019”, which carefully examines several vital factors such as market share, market revenue, market dynamics and competitive scenario active in the target market for the period between 2019 and 2025.

The global Anti-Corrosion Coatings market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Anti-Corrosion Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-Corrosion Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzo Nobel

BASF

RPM International

The Dow Chemical Company

The Sherwin-Williams Company

3M

Ashland

Axalta Coating Systems

Bluchem

Clariant

Diamond Vogel

DuPont

Hempel

Jotun

KANSAI PAINT

Nippon Paint

PPG Industries

Royal DSM

Solvay

Wacker Chemie

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Epoxy resin anticorrosive paint

Polyurethane anti-corrosive coating

Alkyd anticorrosive paint

Propylene anticorrosive paint

other

Segment by Application

Shipbuilding Industry

Construction Industry

Industrial

Oil And Gas Industry

Transport Machinery Industry

Electric Power Industry

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Anti-Corrosion Coatings

1.2 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Epoxy resin anticorrosive paint

1.2.3 Polyurethane anti-corrosive coating

1.2.4 Alkyd anticorrosive paint

1.2.5 Propylene anticorrosive paint

1.2.6 other

1.3 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Shipbuilding Industry

1.3.3 Construction Industry

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Oil And Gas Industry

1.3.6 Transport Machinery Industry

1.3.7 Electric Power Industry

1.3.8 Other

1.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size

1.4.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Anti-Corrosion Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Anti-Corrosion Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Anti-Corrosion Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Anti-Corrosion Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Anti-Corrosion Coatings Production (2014-2019)

Continue…@@$

