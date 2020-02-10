Global Anti-Cancer Drug Market Analysis by Key Players- Merck,Bristol-Myers Squibb,Bayer,GlaxoSmithKline,Novartis,Sanofi

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Anti-Cancer Drug Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database.

Anticancer drug, also called antineoplastic drug, any drug that is effective in the treatment of malignant, or cancerous, disease. There are several major classes of anticancer drugs; these include alkylating agents, antimetabolites, natural products, and hormones.

China and India are expected to offer good opportunities an account of improvement in healthcare infrastructure. In Africa, industry is expected to drive at lower rate on account of lack of healthcare infrastructure, expensive medical services and lack of consumer awareness.

Central and South America is expected to drive at stable rates on account of costly medicines coupled with minimal awareness initiatives by regional government. Global market is also expected to have legal conflicts arising on account of patents which in turn are expected to negatively impact overall industry.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Merck

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bayer

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Sanofi

Pfizer

Amgen

Celgene Corporation

Ariad Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type

Avastin

Rituxan

Herceptin

Alimta

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Home Care

Table of Contents

1 Anti-Cancer Drug Market Overview

2 Global Anti-Cancer Drug Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Anti-Cancer Drug Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Anti-Cancer Drug Consumption by Regions

5 Global Anti-Cancer Drug Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Anti-Cancer Drug Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Anti-Cancer Drug Business

8 Anti-Cancer Drug Manufacturing Cost Analysis

