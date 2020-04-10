Global Anti-Block Additives Market | Eminent players–W.R. Grace & Co., Specialty Minerals Inc., Honeywell International Inc., EVONIK Industries, Arkema | Market Analysis And Forecasting (2016-2028)

Global Anti-Block Additives Market has been witnessing rapid growth due to increasing demand for films in packaging and non-packaging industry as well as growing awareness for reuse and recycling of polymer additives.

Anti-block additives are the chemical substances that are added to polymer sheets and films to prevent them from sticking to each other. Anti-block additives are generally added in a lower concentration of 1000 ppm to 6000 ppm, but the concentration varies as the thickness and grade of the films varies and added during the extrusion process. The anti-block additive market is divided into various groups where the agricultural industry has been the domination sector of the Global Anti-block Additives market in the end-user industry.

The market demand for organic additives is highest as compared to other forms of anti-block additives. However, the inorganic additives have better anti-block properties and they are also cheap and easy availability in the market. The growth of polymer industries, food industries, and pharmaceutical industries has brought a major boost in the demand of anti-block additives markes.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand for anti-block additives market.

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Packaging

Non-Packaging

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Food

Others

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

Major companies operating in the market are W.R. Grace & Co., Specialty Minerals Inc., Honeywell International Inc., EVONIK Industries, Arkema

