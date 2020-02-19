GLOBAL ANTI-AGING PRODUCTS MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Anti-aging Products Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.
Executive Summary
Anti-aging products are on the rise owing to the rise in the aging population, globally. Increasing developments in anti-aging products and their improved efficiency is predicted to drive the market in the coming years. Advancements in technology have resulted in the expansion of more improved and radical anti-aging products in the market. Anti-aging products contain antioxidants and helps to hydrate the skin. Global manufacturers are expanding on a large scale in order to develop new products and counteract the different marks of aging.
The anti-aging products market is segregated by product and demography. By product, the market is segregated into hair care and skin care. Skin care products segment accounted for the key market share of the market in 2016 and is projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Some of the common problems in the market are wrinkles, fine lines and dark circles for which there has been a surge in the demand for skin care products.
The global Anti-aging Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Anti-aging Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Anti-aging Products in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Anti-aging Products in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Anti-aging Products market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Anti-aging Products market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
- Beiersdorf
- LOréal
- Procter & Gamble (P&G)
- Shiseido
- Unilever
- AMOREPACIFIC
- Amway
- Clarins
- Coty
- Kao
Market size by Product
- Anti-Aging Skin Care Products
- Anti-Aging Hair Care Products
- Market size by End User
- Men
- Women
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and analyze the global Anti-aging Products market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
- To understand the structure of Anti-aging Products market by identifying its various subsegments.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- Focuses on the key global Anti-aging Products companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
- To project the value and sales volume of Anti-aging Products submarkets, with respect to key regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Anti-aging Products are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Anti-aging Products market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anti-aging Products Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Anti-aging Products Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Anti-Aging Skin Care Products
1.4.3 Anti-Aging Hair Care Products
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Anti-aging Products Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Men
1.5.3 Women
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Anti-aging Products Market Size
2.1.1 Global Anti-aging Products Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Anti-aging Products Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Anti-aging Products Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Anti-aging Products Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Anti-aging Products Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Anti-aging Products Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Anti-aging Products Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Anti-aging Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Anti-aging Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Anti-aging Products Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Anti-aging Products Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Anti-aging Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Anti-aging Products Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Anti-aging Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Anti-aging Products Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Anti-aging Products Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Anti-aging Products Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Anti-aging Products Sales by Product
4.2 Global Anti-aging Products Revenue by Product
4.3 Anti-aging Products Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Anti-aging Products Breakdown Data by End User
…
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Beiersdorf
11.1.1 Beiersdorf Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Beiersdorf Anti-aging Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Beiersdorf Anti-aging Products Products Offered
11.1.5 Beiersdorf Recent Development
11.2 LOréal
11.2.1 LOréal Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 LOréal Anti-aging Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 LOréal Anti-aging Products Products Offered
11.2.5 LOréal Recent Development
11.3 Procter & Gamble (P&G)
11.3.1 Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.Procter & Gamble (P&G) Anti-aging Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Procter & Gamble (P&G) Anti-aging Products Products Offered
11.3.5 Procter & Gamble (P&G) Recent Development
11.4 Shiseido
11.4.1 Shiseido Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Shiseido Anti-aging Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Shiseido Anti-aging Products Products Offered
11.4.5 Shiseido Recent Development
11.5 Unilever
11.5.1 Unilever Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Unilever Anti-aging Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Unilever Anti-aging Products Products Offered
11.5.5 Unilever Recent Development
11.6 AMOREPACIFIC
11.6.1 AMOREPACIFIC Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 AMOREPACIFIC Anti-aging Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 AMOREPACIFIC Anti-aging Products Products Offered
11.6.5 AMOREPACIFIC Recent Development
11.7 Amway
11.7.1 Amway Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Amway Anti-aging Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Amway Anti-aging Products Products Offered
11.7.5 Amway Recent Development
11.8 Clarins
11.8.1 Clarins Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Clarins Anti-aging Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Clarins Anti-aging Products Products Offered
11.8.5 Clarins Recent Development
11.9 Coty
11.9.1 Coty Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Coty Anti-aging Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Coty Anti-aging Products Products Offered
11.9.5 Coty Recent Development
11.10 Kao
11.10.1 Kao Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Kao Anti-aging Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Kao Anti-aging Products Products Offered
11.10.5 Kao Recent Development
Continuous…
