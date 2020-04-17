In this report, the Global Anion Exchange Resin Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Anion Exchange Resin Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Anion exchange resin is a positively charged synthetic particle that can freely exchange associated anions based on differences in the selectivities of the anions. Also referred to as anion resin.
The Anion Exchange Resin mainly includes Strong base anion exchange resin and Weak base anion exchange resin. The Strong Base Anion Resin occupies most part of the production, which is 65.71% in 2016.
Currently, almost all water treatment industries need Anion Exchange Resin, as the people pay more attention to the environment, so the demand has a stable growth rate. The global sales of Anion Exchange Resin in 2016 have been over 488.2 K MT.
The technology of the Anion Exchange Resin is not difficult. And the big manufacturers can ensure high quality, so their product can meet the high-end consumer’s demand.
The global Anion Exchange Resin market is valued at 690 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 780 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Anion Exchange Resin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anion Exchange Resin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
The DOW Chemical
Lanxess
Mitsubishi Chemical
Purolite
Thermax
Ion Exchange (India)
Resintech
Novasep
Samyang
Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Strong Base Anion Resin
Weak Base Anion Resin
Segment by Application
Water Treatment
Pharmaceutical
Food Industry
Other
