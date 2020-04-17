In this report, the Global Anion Exchange Resin Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Anion Exchange Resin Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Anion exchange resin is a positively charged synthetic particle that can freely exchange associated anions based on differences in the selectivities of the anions. Also referred to as anion resin.

The Anion Exchange Resin mainly includes Strong base anion exchange resin and Weak base anion exchange resin. The Strong Base Anion Resin occupies most part of the production, which is 65.71% in 2016.

Currently, almost all water treatment industries need Anion Exchange Resin, as the people pay more attention to the environment, so the demand has a stable growth rate. The global sales of Anion Exchange Resin in 2016 have been over 488.2 K MT.

The technology of the Anion Exchange Resin is not difficult. And the big manufacturers can ensure high quality, so their product can meet the high-end consumer’s demand.

The global Anion Exchange Resin market is valued at 690 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 780 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The DOW Chemical

Lanxess

Mitsubishi Chemical

Purolite

Thermax

Ion Exchange (India)

Resintech

Novasep

Samyang

Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Strong Base Anion Resin

Weak Base Anion Resin

Segment by Application

Water Treatment

Pharmaceutical

Food Industry

Other

