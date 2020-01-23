Global Animals Wearing Clothes Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Product (2019-2024)

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Animals Wearing Clothes Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

This comprehensive Animals Wearing Clothes research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Animals wearing clothes include apparel (coats, jackets and sweaters), boots, shoes, socks, shirts, tank tops, costumes, dresses, life jackets and swimsuits and so on.

North America is the largest market with about 56% revenue share in 2017. More than 160 million pet cats and dogs in American homes have spurred an industry complete with designer clothing, cages, beds, food, collars and leashes.

The Animals Wearing Clothes market is characterized by the presence of many vendors. These vendors are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as access to raw materials, economies of scales, product innovations, and ability to recycle as the cost of raw materials is very high. Vendors in Animals Wearing Clothes market are focusing on gaining faster access to the raw materials and lowering the manufacturing costs of Animals Wearing Clothes. They are also focusing on customization of products as per end-user industries.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Animals Wearing Clothes market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 880 million by 2024, from US$ 740 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Animals Wearing Clothes business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type

Polyester

Cotton

Nylon

Wool

Others

Segmentation by application

Horse

Dogs

Cats

Other

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hurtta

Weatherbeeta

Ruffwear

Canine Styles

Mungo and Maud

LAZYBONEZZ

RC Pet Products

Ultra Paws

Muttluks

Walkabout Harnesses

Kurgo

fabdog

Ralph Lauren Pets

Ruby Rufus

Moshiqa

Foggy Mountain Dog Coats

Chili Dogs

Equafleece

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Animals Wearing Clothes Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

