Global Animal Wound Care Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Animal Wound Care Market accounted to USD 500.09 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Animal wound care are used in veterinary practice and traumatic or in surgical procedure. The introduction of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) in animal wound dressing has proven to be beneficial. PRP is a natural treatment for osteoarthritis in dogs.

The key market players for Animal Wound Care Market are listed below;

B Braun Melsungen AG,

Dechra Pharmaceuticals,

3M Company,

ECO Animal Health,

Norbrook,

Medtronic plc,

Phibro Animal Health,

Ethicon Inc.,

Virbac,

Jorgen Kruuse A/S,

Neogen Corporation,

Bayer AG,

Acelity L.P. Inc.,

Advancis Veterinary Ltd.,

Robinson Healthcare Ltd

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

Technology

End User

Geography

By product type the animal wound care market is segmented into Surgical, traditional, and NPWT Device. The surgical segment is further segmented into Suture, Sealant, Glue. The traditional segment is further segmented into Dressing, Bandage, Absorbent, Tape. The advanced segment is further segmented into Foam Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Film Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, Other Advanced Wound Dressings.

Based on animal type the market is segmented into Companion, Livestock segments. The companion segment is further segmented into Dogs, Cats, Horses.

Based on end-users the animal wound care market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care.

Based on geography, the Animal Wound Care Market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Latin America,

Rest of the World

